John Hancock Funds Multi-Index 2050 Lifetime Portfolio

mutual fund
JHBFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.67 -0.05 -0.39%
primary theme
Target-Date 2050
share class
Retirement (JRTYX) Primary Other (JRLWX) Retirement (JRLZX) A (JHBFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds Multi-Index 2050 Lifetime Portfolio

JHBFX | Fund

$12.67

$317 M

0.00%

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$317 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds Multi-Index 2050 Lifetime Portfolio

JHBFX | Fund

$12.67

$317 M

0.00%

0.74%

JHBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Multi-Index 2050 Lifetime Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 21, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests substantially all of its assets in underlying funds using an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expected to retire around the year 2050.
The managers of the fund allocate assets among the underlying funds according to an asset allocation strategy that becomes increasingly conservative over time. John Hancock Multi-Index 2050 Lifetime Portfolio has a target asset allocation of 95% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities. The fund will have a greater exposure to underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities than will a John Hancock Multi-Index Lifetime Portfolio with a closer target date. To reduce investment risk and volatility as retirement approaches and in the postretirement years, the asset allocation strategy will change over time according to a predetermined “glide path” shown in the following chart. The fund may be a primary source of income for its shareholders after retirement.
Glide path chart
The allocations reflected in the glide path are referred to as target allocations because they do not reflect active decisions made by the managers to produce an overweight or an underweight position in a particular asset class. The fund has a target allocation to underlying funds that invest in the broad asset classes of equity and fixed-income securities, but may also allocate its assets to underlying funds that invest outside these asset classes to protect the fund or help it achieve its objective. For example, the fund may also allocate its assets to underlying funds that invest in alternative and specialty asset classes. The managers may change the target allocation without shareholder approval if they believe that such change would benefit the fund and its shareholders. Under normal circumstances, any deviation from the target allocation is not expected to be greater than plus or minus 10%.
Within the prescribed percentage allocation, the managers select the percentage level to be maintained in specific underlying funds. New investments made by the fund may be directed to particular underlying funds in an effort to maintain the desired target allocations. There is no guarantee that the managers will correctly predict the market or economic conditions and, as with other mutual fund investments, you could lose money even if the fund is at or close to its designated retirement year or in its postretirement stage.
The fund is designed for investors who may remain invested in the fund through their retirement years. The fund will continue to be managed according to an allocation strategy that becomes increasingly conservative over time until approximately twenty years after retirement, at which time the fund expects to maintain a static allocation of approximately 25% of its assets in equity underlying funds.
The fund may invest in underlying funds that invest in a broad range of equity and fixed-income securities and asset classes. The fund may also invest in underlying funds that invest in alternative/specialty securities and asset classes, including, but not limited to, U.S. and foreign securities, emerging-market securities, commodities, asset-backed securities, small-cap securities, and below-investment-grade securities (i.e., junk bonds). The underlying funds may also use derivatives, such as swaps, foreign currency forwards, futures, and options, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure and/or enhancing investment returns.
The fund will invest in various passively managed underlying funds (commonly known as index funds) that as a group hold a wide range of equity-type securities in their portfolios, including convertible securities. The fund may also invest in various actively managed funds. The fund is not designed to track an index or group of indexes. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities), and sector holdings. Certain equity underlying funds may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). Each of the equity underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks, or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks, and/or may invest in derivatives such as credit default swaps, foreign currency forwards, interest rate swaps, options on securities, and futures contracts. Certain of the underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from shorter to longer term. Below-investment-grade debt securities are also referred to as junk bonds. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities (including emerging market securities). Certain underlying funds may invest in illiquid securities, and certain underlying funds may be non-diversified.
The fund may invest directly in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs), the securities of other investment companies, U.S. government securities, and other types of investments such as derivatives, including credit default swaps, options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure, and/or enhancing investment returns.
To the extent permitted by law, the Board of Trustees of the fund may, in its discretion, determine to combine the fund with another fund without shareholder approval if the target allocation of the fund matches the target allocation of the other fund, although there is no assurance that the Board of Trustees will so determine at any point. The fund bears its own expenses and, in addition, indirectly bears its proportionate share of the expenses of the underlying funds in which it invests. The fund’s performance reflects both the managers’ allocation decisions and the performance of the underlying funds.
Read More

JHBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% 7.9% 15.5% 75.86%
1 Yr 6.9% -53.5% 17.1% 58.62%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 10.2% 29.56%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 5.7% 44.13%
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -67.5% -15.9% 46.31%
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.7% N/A
2020 N/A 1.3% 4.9% N/A
2019 N/A 1.8% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% 7.9% 15.5% 75.86%
1 Yr 6.9% -53.5% 17.1% 58.62%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 10.2% 85.50%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 5.7% 86.44%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -67.5% -15.9% 46.31%
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.7% N/A
2020 N/A 1.3% 4.9% N/A
2019 N/A 1.8% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JHBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHBFX Category Low Category High JHBFX % Rank
Net Assets 317 M 1.5 M 50.8 B 57.35%
Number of Holdings 38 4 560 6.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 288 M 606 K 50.2 B 52.94%
Weighting of Top 10 92.77% 38.4% 100.0% 36.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHFunds2 Strategic Equity Allc NAV 51.78%
  2. JHancock U.S. Sector Rotation NAV 29.08%
  3. JHancock International Stra Eq Allc NAV 22.82%
  4. FidelityÂ® Mid Cap Index 13.29%
  5. FidelityÂ® Small Cap Index 4.08%
  6. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 0.01% 0.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBFX % Rank
Stocks 		92.62% 0.00% 96.93% 21.57%
Bonds 		4.43% 0.89% 73.19% 72.55%
Cash 		2.88% -6.28% 23.99% 49.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 0.93% 75.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 0.36% 59.80%
Other 		0.01% -1.07% 18.05% 88.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBFX % Rank
Technology 		18.07% 14.07% 24.11% 70.79%
Financial Services 		16.63% 12.80% 18.83% 24.26%
Healthcare 		13.70% 10.42% 14.66% 22.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.56% 8.06% 13.35% 77.23%
Industrials 		9.65% 9.14% 12.45% 93.56%
Consumer Defense 		6.91% 4.68% 11.06% 44.55%
Communication Services 		6.56% 5.69% 10.23% 71.29%
Basic Materials 		5.36% 3.22% 6.86% 29.21%
Energy 		4.91% 2.33% 6.54% 28.71%
Real Estate 		4.00% 1.86% 10.17% 55.94%
Utilities 		3.67% 1.90% 8.12% 4.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBFX % Rank
US 		62.12% 0.00% 71.21% 18.63%
Non US 		30.50% 0.00% 46.21% 57.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		45.00% 5.30% 89.12% 34.80%
Government 		30.32% 4.51% 74.03% 61.27%
Corporate 		22.60% 0.46% 40.61% 25.98%
Securitized 		1.90% 0.00% 32.00% 93.63%
Derivative 		0.13% 0.00% 23.35% 45.10%
Municipal 		0.06% 0.00% 3.03% 61.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBFX % Rank
US 		3.61% 0.76% 47.10% 75.49%
Non US 		0.82% 0.00% 26.09% 50.49%

JHBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 43.52% 39.59%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 0.91% 64.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 63.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

JHBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 3.50% 5.75% 86.36%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JHBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 1.00% 110.00% 35.29%

JHBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHBFX Category Low Category High JHBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 92.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHBFX Category Low Category High JHBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -0.36% 4.43% 99.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 07, 2013

8.57

8.6%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Robert Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.09 5.72 2.41

