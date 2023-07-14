Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|JLCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.2%
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JLCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.3%
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|N/A
|2021
|9.7%
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|JLCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLCNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.64 B
|10
|804 B
|7.91%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|1
|17333
|59.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.44 B
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|6.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.54%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|38.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLCNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.29%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|13.55%
|Other
|1.29%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|42.82%
|Bonds
|0.34%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|63.05%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|72.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|35.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|42.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLCNX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|72.04%
|Technology
|0.00%
|-26.81%
|99.57%
|12.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-8.52%
|100.26%
|78.87%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-19.53%
|93.31%
|57.67%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|48.28%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-7.59%
|99.69%
|18.57%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-6.25%
|144.83%
|13.99%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-9.27%
|90.02%
|19.07%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|18.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-20.80%
|87.44%
|2.76%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|82.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLCNX % Rank
|US
|97.05%
|-142.98%
|149.27%
|15.12%
|Non US
|1.24%
|-38.73%
|159.65%
|46.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLCNX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.07%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|72.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-511.61%
|54.22%
|19.62%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|-24.16%
|264.51%
|43.04%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|-46.36%
|3345.86%
|56.05%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|165.37%
|37.24%
|Government
|0.00%
|-3298.93%
|2458.15%
|49.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLCNX % Rank
|US
|0.34%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|61.98%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-153.97%
|464.75%
|53.65%
|JLCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|74.53%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|52.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|JLCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|JLCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JLCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|50.45%
|JLCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLCNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.53%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|78.93%
|JLCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JLCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLCNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|74.87%
|JLCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2011
7.57
7.6%
Emory W. (Sandy) Sanders, Jr., CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for John Hancock Investment Management. He is the leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap value, large cap core, all cap core and global focus strategies. He was most recently a director, portfolio manager and senior equity analyst with the large cap equity research team at Wells Capital Management. He began his career with Evergreen Investments. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
4.33
4.3%
Jonathan T. White, CFA, is a Managing Dir and Sr PM for John Hancock Investment Management. Jonathan is a Co-PM of the US Large Cap Core and All Cap Core Strategies and is also the lead manager of the Global Focus Strategy. He is a member of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap value, large cap core, all cap core and global focus strategies. Jonathan is focused on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Previously, he was a senior analyst with the Berkeley Street Equity Team at Wells Capital Management. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
