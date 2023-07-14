Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Investment Trust - JHF Fundamental Large Cap Core USD Cls NAV

JLCNX | Fund

$65.41

$4.64 B

0.53%

$0.35

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.2%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.64 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Investment Trust - JHF Fundamental Large Cap Core USD Cls NAV

JLCNX | Fund

$65.41

$4.64 B

0.53%

$0.35

0.01%

JLCNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Investment Trust - JHF Fundamental Large Cap Core USD Cls NAV
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Emory (Sandy) W. Sanders

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. The fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those in the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index, which was approximately $3.56 billion to $2,066 billion as of December 31, 2022. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents.
The manager looks to invest in companies that are undervalued and/or offer the potential for above-average earnings growth, using a combination of proprietary financial models and bottom-up, fundamental financial research to identify companies with substantial cash flows, reliable revenue streams, superior competitive positions, and strong management.
The fund manages risk by typically holding between 45 and 65 large companies in a broad range of industries. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The fund may attempt to take advantage of short-term market volatility by investing in corporate restructurings or pending acquisitions. The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in foreign securities and may trade securities actively.
The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. ESG factors may include, but are not limited to, matters regarding board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in bonds of any maturity, including up to 15% of net assets in below-investment-grade bonds (i.e., junk bonds) rated as low as CC by S&P Global Ratings or Ca by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. and their unrated equivalents. The manager looks for bonds with the most favorable risk/return ratios. The fund's investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
The fund may invest in derivatives to a limited extent. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk and/or obtain efficient market exposure, and may include futures contracts, options, and foreign currency forward contracts.
Read More

JLCNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.2% -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr 9.6% -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr 6.9%* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -100.0% 73.0% N/A
2021 9.7% -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.2% -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr 9.6% -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr 6.9%* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -100.0% 76.6% N/A
2021 9.7% -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JLCNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JLCNX Category Low Category High JLCNX % Rank
Net Assets 4.64 B 10 804 B 7.91%
Number of Holdings 50 1 17333 59.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.44 B -7.11 B 145 B 6.04%
Weighting of Top 10 52.54% 0.0% 20474.3% 38.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc. 8.33%
  2. Amazon.com Inc. 7.52%
  3. Alphabet Inc. 5.47%
  4. Lennar Corporation 5.20%
  5. Morgan Stanley 5.03%
  6. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 4.67%
  7. Cheniere Energy Inc. 4.32%
  8. Workday Inc. 4.15%
  9. Salesforce Inc. 4.00%
  10. Microsoft Corporation 3.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JLCNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.29% -142.98% 259.25% 13.55%
Other 		1.29% -7288.76% 493.15% 42.82%
Bonds 		0.34% -955.59% 2458.15% 63.05%
Cash 		0.08% -2458.20% 7388.76% 72.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% 35.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 42.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLCNX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -3.80% 94.95% 72.04%
Technology 		0.00% -26.81% 99.57% 12.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% -8.52% 100.26% 78.87%
Industrials 		0.00% -19.53% 93.31% 57.67%
Healthcare 		0.00% -15.38% 100.00% 48.28%
Financial Services 		0.00% -7.59% 99.69% 18.57%
Energy 		0.00% -6.25% 144.83% 13.99%
Communication Services 		0.00% -9.27% 90.02% 19.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -7.54% 98.24% 18.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -20.80% 87.44% 2.76%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -5.18% 96.19% 82.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLCNX % Rank
US 		97.05% -142.98% 149.27% 15.12%
Non US 		1.24% -38.73% 159.65% 46.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLCNX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.07% -2458.20% 7388.76% 72.04%
Derivative 		0.00% -511.61% 54.22% 19.62%
Securitized 		0.00% -24.16% 264.51% 43.04%
Corporate 		0.00% -46.36% 3345.86% 56.05%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 165.37% 37.24%
Government 		0.00% -3298.93% 2458.15% 49.11%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLCNX % Rank
US 		0.34% -955.59% 2458.15% 61.98%
Non US 		0.00% -153.97% 464.75% 53.65%

JLCNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JLCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% -2.86% 950.64% 74.53%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.87% 52.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

JLCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

JLCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JLCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 50.45%

JLCNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JLCNX Category Low Category High JLCNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 84.51% 78.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JLCNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JLCNX Category Low Category High JLCNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% 74.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JLCNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JLCNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Emory (Sandy) W. Sanders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2011

7.57

7.6%

Emory W. (Sandy) Sanders, Jr., CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for John Hancock Investment Management. He is the leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap value, large cap core, all cap core and global focus strategies. He was most recently a director, portfolio manager and senior equity analyst with the large cap equity research team at Wells Capital Management. He began his career with Evergreen Investments. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and a CFA charterholder.

Jonathan T. White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

4.33

4.3%

Jonathan T. White, CFA, is a Managing Dir and Sr PM for John Hancock Investment Management. Jonathan is a Co-PM of the US Large Cap Core and All Cap Core Strategies and is also the lead manager of the Global Focus Strategy. He is a member of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap value, large cap core, all cap core and global focus strategies. Jonathan is focused on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Previously, he was a senior analyst with the Berkeley Street Equity Team at Wells Capital Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

