Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
22.2%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
Net Assets
$5.23 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.4%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
|Period
|JLCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|4.38%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|57.63%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|41.75%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|37.03%
|10 Yr
|6.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|22.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|JLCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|89.71%
|2021
|9.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|36.60%
|2020
|6.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|8.60%
|2019
|7.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|1.95%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|89.17%
|Period
|JLCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|3.63%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|48.60%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|41.38%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|46.47%
|10 Yr
|8.3%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|30.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|JLCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|89.79%
|2021
|9.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|37.07%
|2020
|6.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|8.52%
|2019
|7.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|1.95%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|94.94%
|JLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.23 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|25.08%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|4154
|80.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.58 B
|288 K
|270 B
|18.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.39%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|8.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLCVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.35%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|38.04%
|Cash
|0.66%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|59.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|16.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|15.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|11.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|12.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLCVX % Rank
|Technology
|20.77%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|71.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.51%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|3.83%
|Communication Services
|16.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|2.37%
|Financial Services
|15.67%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|24.89%
|Industrials
|8.21%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|70.90%
|Healthcare
|7.63%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|95.25%
|Consumer Defense
|7.50%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|30.40%
|Real Estate
|3.56%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|22.66%
|Energy
|3.18%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|66.77%
|Basic Materials
|0.97%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|89.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|87.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLCVX % Rank
|US
|93.45%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|71.17%
|Non US
|5.90%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|22.42%
|JLCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|57.64%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|66.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|16.52%
|JLCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JLCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JLCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|32.23%
|JLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.47%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|53.95%
|JLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.26%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|73.40%
|JLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2011
10.49
10.5%
Emory W.(Sandy) Sanders Jr., CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the co-leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap value, large cap core and all cap core strategies. He was most recently a director, portfolio manager and senior equity analyst with the large cap equity research team at Wells Capital Management. He began his career with Evergreen Investments. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and a CFA charterholder. Education:University of Vermont,BS,1996 Joined Company:2010 Began Career:1997
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Jonathan T. White, CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the co-leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap core, all cap core, large cap value and global focus strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global focus strategy and a co-portfolio manager of the US Large Cap Core and All Cap Core Strategies. Jonathan is focused on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Previously, he was a senior analyst with the Berkeley Street Equity Team at Wells Capital Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
