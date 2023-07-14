Home
Trending ETFs

JLCVX (Mutual Fund)

JLCVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund

JLCVX | Fund

$65.40

$5.23 B

0.47%

$0.31

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.2%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$5.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JLCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    May 22, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    10767
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Emory (Sandy) Sanders

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. The fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those in the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index, which was approximately $3.98 billion to $2,913 billion as of December 31, 2021. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents.
The manager looks to invest in companies that are undervalued and/or offer the potential for above-average earnings growth, using a combination of proprietary financial models and bottom-up, fundamental financial research to identify companies with substantial cash flows, reliable revenue streams, superior competitive positions, and strong management.
The fund manages risk by typically holding between 45 and 65 large companies in a broad range of industries. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The fund may attempt to take advantage of short-term market volatility by investing in corporate restructurings or pending acquisitions. The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in foreign securities and may trade securities actively.
The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in bonds of any maturity, including up to 15% of net assets in below-investment-grade bonds (i.e., junk bonds) rated as low as CC by S&P Global Ratings or Ca by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and their unrated equivalents. The manager looks for bonds with the most favorable risk/return ratios. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
The fund may invest in derivatives to a limited extent. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk and/or obtain efficient market exposure, and may include futures contracts, options, and foreign currency forward contracts.
Read More

JLCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.2% -14.3% 35.6% 4.38%
1 Yr 9.6% -34.9% 38.6% 57.63%
3 Yr 6.9%* -27.8% 93.5% 41.75%
5 Yr 4.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 37.03%
10 Yr 6.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 22.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -56.3% 28.9% 89.71%
2021 9.7% -20.5% 152.6% 36.60%
2020 6.4% -13.9% 183.6% 8.60%
2019 7.7% -8.3% 8.9% 1.95%
2018 -5.3% -13.5% 12.6% 89.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.2% -20.5% 35.6% 3.63%
1 Yr 9.6% -34.9% 40.3% 48.60%
3 Yr 6.9%* -27.8% 93.5% 41.38%
5 Yr 4.1%* -29.8% 97.2% 46.47%
10 Yr 8.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 30.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -56.3% 28.9% 89.79%
2021 9.7% -20.5% 152.6% 37.07%
2020 6.4% -13.9% 183.6% 8.52%
2019 7.7% -8.3% 8.9% 1.95%
2018 -5.3% -10.9% 12.6% 94.94%

NAV & Total Return History

JLCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JLCVX Category Low Category High JLCVX % Rank
Net Assets 5.23 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 25.08%
Number of Holdings 50 2 4154 80.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.58 B 288 K 270 B 18.11%
Weighting of Top 10 49.39% 1.8% 106.2% 8.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.76%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.09%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc 6.22%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.21%
  5. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR 4.71%
  6. Morgan Stanley 4.64%
  7. Lennar Corp Class A 4.47%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.79%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.59%
  10. Workday Inc Class A 3.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JLCVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 0.00% 130.24% 38.04%
Cash 		0.66% -102.29% 100.00% 59.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.15%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 15.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 11.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 12.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLCVX % Rank
Technology 		20.77% 0.00% 48.94% 71.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.51% 0.00% 30.33% 3.83%
Communication Services 		16.00% 0.00% 27.94% 2.37%
Financial Services 		15.67% 0.00% 55.59% 24.89%
Industrials 		8.21% 0.00% 29.90% 70.90%
Healthcare 		7.63% 0.00% 60.70% 95.25%
Consumer Defense 		7.50% 0.00% 47.71% 30.40%
Real Estate 		3.56% 0.00% 31.91% 22.66%
Energy 		3.18% 0.00% 41.64% 66.77%
Basic Materials 		0.97% 0.00% 25.70% 89.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 87.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLCVX % Rank
US 		93.45% 0.00% 127.77% 71.17%
Non US 		5.90% 0.00% 32.38% 22.42%

JLCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JLCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 49.27% 57.64%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 2.00% 66.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.21%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 16.52%

Sales Fees

JLCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JLCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JLCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 496.00% 32.23%

JLCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JLCVX Category Low Category High JLCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.00% 24.06% 53.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JLCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JLCVX Category Low Category High JLCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.26% -54.00% 6.06% 73.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JLCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JLCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Emory (Sandy) Sanders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2011

10.49

10.5%

Emory W.(Sandy) Sanders Jr., CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the co-leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap value, large cap core and all cap core strategies. He was most recently a director, portfolio manager and senior equity analyst with the large cap equity research team at Wells Capital Management. He began his career with Evergreen Investments. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and a CFA charterholder. Education:University of Vermont,BS,1996 Joined Company:2010 Began Career:1997

Jonathan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

7.25

7.3%

Jonathan T. White, CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the co-leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap core, all cap core, large cap value and global focus strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global focus strategy and a co-portfolio manager of the US Large Cap Core and All Cap Core Strategies. Jonathan is focused on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Previously, he was a senior analyst with the Berkeley Street Equity Team at Wells Capital Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

