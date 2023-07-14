Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. The fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those in the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index, which was approximately $3.98 billion to $2,913 billion as of December 31, 2021. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents.

The manager looks to invest in companies that are undervalued and/or offer the potential for above-average earnings growth, using a combination of proprietary financial models and bottom-up, fundamental financial research to identify companies with substantial cash flows, reliable revenue streams, superior competitive positions, and strong management.

The fund manages risk by typically holding between 45 and 65 large companies in a broad range of industries. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The fund may attempt to take advantage of short-term market volatility by investing in corporate restructurings or pending acquisitions. The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in foreign securities and may trade securities actively.

The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in bonds of any maturity, including up to 15% of net assets in below-investment-grade bonds (i.e., junk bonds) rated as low as CC by S&P Global Ratings or Ca by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and their unrated equivalents. The manager looks for bonds with the most favorable risk/return ratios. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.