Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium-sized companies with significant capital appreciation potential. For the fund, “medium-sized companies” are those with market capitalizations within the collective market capitalization range of companies represented in either the Russell Mid Cap Index ($929.8 million to $45.4 billion as of October 31, 2020) or the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index ($630 million to $14.3 billion as of October 31, 2020).

The manager’s investment approach is based primarily on proprietary fundamental analysis. Fundamental analysis involves the assessment of a company through such factors as its business environment, management, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and other related measures of value. In analyzing companies for investment, the manager looks for, among other things, a strong balance sheet, strong earnings growth, attractive industry dynamics, strong competitive advantages (e.g., strong management teams), and attractive relative value within the context of a security’s primary trading market. Securities are sold when the investment has achieved its intended purpose, or because it is no longer considered attractive. The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.