John Hancock Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
JACJX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.59 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (JIMSX) Primary Retirement (JACEX) A (JACJX) C (JACLX) Inst (JACBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Mid Cap Growth Fund

JACJX | Fund

$14.59

$1.35 B

0.00%

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

14.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JACJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mario Abularach

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium-sized companies with significant capital appreciation potential. For the fund, “medium-sized companies” are those with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the collective market capitalization range of companies represented in either the Russell Mid Cap Index ($364.740 million to $61.307 billion as of May 31, 2022) or the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index ($1.631 billion to $17.280 billion as of May 31, 2022).
The manager’s investment approach is based primarily on proprietary fundamental analysis. Fundamental analysis involves the assessment of a company through such factors as its business environment, management, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and other related measures of value. In analyzing companies for investment, the manager looks for, among other things, a strong balance sheet, strong earnings growth, attractive industry dynamics, strong competitive advantages (e.g., strong management teams), and attractive relative value within the context of a security’s primary trading market. Securities are sold when the investment has achieved its intended purpose, or because it is no longer considered attractive.
The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. ESG factors may include, but are not limited to, matters regarding board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.
The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The manager will consider, but is not limited to, the MSCI market classifications in determining whether a country is a developed or emerging market country.
JACJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JACJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -26.9% 59.5% 34.22%
1 Yr 14.5% -43.3% 860.3% 48.40%
3 Yr N/A* -41.5% 41.9% 84.06%
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% 62.06%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% 46.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JACJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 87.86%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JACJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -53.4% 55.3% 32.27%
1 Yr 14.5% -60.3% 860.3% 45.57%
3 Yr N/A* -41.5% 41.9% 88.85%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% 78.62%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% 57.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JACJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 87.86%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JACJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JACJX Category Low Category High JACJX % Rank
Net Assets 1.35 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 42.91%
Number of Holdings 62 20 3702 68.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 469 M 360 K 10.9 B 40.25%
Weighting of Top 10 32.42% 5.5% 92.1% 25.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 4.55%
  2. Lululemon Athletica Inc 4.24%
  3. The Honest Co Inc 3.96%
  4. Arista Networks Inc 3.90%
  5. Five Below Inc 3.65%
  6. Ulta Beauty Inc 3.64%
  7. Fair Isaac Corp 3.21%
  8. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 3.05%
  9. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 2.92%
  10. Roku Inc Class A 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JACJX % Rank
Stocks 		95.92% 23.99% 100.52% 80.67%
Cash 		3.42% -0.52% 26.94% 24.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.39% 0.00% 2.30% 4.26%
Other 		0.28% -2.66% 23.05% 10.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 23.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 26.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JACJX % Rank
Technology 		33.20% 0.04% 62.17% 39.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.29% 0.00% 57.41% 4.79%
Healthcare 		19.02% 0.00% 43.77% 36.70%
Communication Services 		12.02% 0.00% 18.33% 3.19%
Industrials 		6.15% 0.00% 38.23% 90.25%
Real Estate 		3.65% 0.00% 19.28% 28.19%
Financial Services 		2.27% 0.00% 43.01% 91.31%
Consumer Defense 		1.71% 0.00% 16.40% 58.51%
Basic Materials 		1.67% 0.00% 17.25% 60.99%
Energy 		0.02% 0.00% 62.10% 61.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 45.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JACJX % Rank
US 		94.57% 23.38% 100.52% 43.79%
Non US 		1.35% 0.00% 35.22% 70.57%

JACJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JACJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.02% 19.28% 36.04%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.50% 78.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

JACJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 3.50% 5.75% 89.55%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JACJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JACJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 0.00% 250.31% 73.32%

JACJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JACJX Category Low Category High JACJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 32.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JACJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JACJX Category Low Category High JACJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.98% -2.24% 2.75% 79.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JACJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JACJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mario Abularach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2005

16.64

16.6%

Mario E. Abularach, CFA, CMT, Senior Vice President, Partner, and Equity Research Analyst, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Mario is an equity research analyst and a member of the Growth Opportunities Team at Wellington Management. He helps manage several of the firm's growth portfolios, and also conducts fundamental analysis and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2001, Mario was a research analyst at JLF Asset Management(2000). Before that, he worked as an investment analyst for GTCR Golder Rauner (1997 — 1999). From 1996 to 1997, he worked in the Investment Banking Group at Alex. Brown & Sons in Baltimore, and previously, at Smith Barney in New York (1994 — 1995). Mario received his MBA from Harvard Business School (2001) and his BS in mechanical engineering from Yale University (1994). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Chartered Market Technician designations and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, the CFA Institute, and the Market Technicians Association.

Stephen Mortimer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Stephen Mortimer, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Steve is an equity portfolio manager and a member of the Capital Appreciation and Growth Opportunities teams at Wellington Management. His primary responsibility is managing equity multi-cap and mid-cap growth portfolios. He draws on research provided by the firm's regional and global industry analysts as well as his own fundamental analysis. Steve also utilizes his expertise in consumer and technology stocks to support other portfolios managed by the Growth Opportunities Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Steve previously worked at Vinik Asset Management in Boston, where he was an equity analyst responsible for the software and retail sectors (1998 — 2000). Prior to that, he worked as a research analyst at Colonial Management (1997 —1998) and at Standish, Ayer, and Wood (1996). Steve received his MBA from the University of Rochester (Simon, 1997). He also received his BA, cum laude, in economics from the University of Rochester (1995).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

