Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium-sized companies with significant capital appreciation potential. For the fund, “medium-sized companies” are those with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the collective market capitalization range of companies represented in either the Russell Mid Cap Index ($364.740 million to $61.307 billion as of May 31, 2022) or the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index ($1.631 billion to $17.280 billion as of May 31, 2022).

The manager’s investment approach is based primarily on proprietary fundamental analysis. Fundamental analysis involves the assessment of a company through such factors as its business environment, management, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and other related measures of value. In analyzing companies for investment, the manager looks for, among other things, a strong balance sheet, strong earnings growth, attractive industry dynamics, strong competitive advantages (e.g., strong management teams), and attractive relative value within the context of a security’s primary trading market. Securities are sold when the investment has achieved its intended purpose, or because it is no longer considered attractive.

The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. ESG factors may include, but are not limited to, matters regarding board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.