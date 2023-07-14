Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$597 M
Holdings in Top 10
79.9%
Expense Ratio 2.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JHACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|79.75%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|69.01%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|27.00%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|56.70%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|80.79%
* Annualized
|JHACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|597 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|31.82%
|Number of Holdings
|277
|2
|3255
|14.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|196 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|40.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|79.93%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|41.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHACX % Rank
|Bonds
|53.96%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|21.90%
|Stocks
|52.71%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|38.84%
|Other
|0.03%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|59.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|63.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|76.86%
|Cash
|-6.70%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|88.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHACX % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.06%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|10.73%
|Technology
|18.45%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|39.02%
|Consumer Defense
|16.37%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|9.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.10%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|26.34%
|Communication Services
|10.67%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|9.76%
|Financial Services
|9.17%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|71.22%
|Industrials
|8.64%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|57.56%
|Basic Materials
|1.18%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|84.39%
|Utilities
|1.14%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|73.66%
|Real Estate
|0.23%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|86.83%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|94.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHACX % Rank
|US
|59.53%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|20.25%
|Non US
|-6.82%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|99.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHACX % Rank
|Government
|84.66%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|7.44%
|Securitized
|10.09%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|11.57%
|Derivative
|2.76%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|26.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.50%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|97.93%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|83.88%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|68.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHACX % Rank
|Non US
|27.64%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|9.92%
|US
|26.32%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|40.50%
|JHACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.29%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|13.92%
|Management Fee
|1.02%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|JHACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|45.00%
|JHACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JHACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|33.67%
|JHACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.49%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|8.86%
|JHACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JHACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.52%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|77.69%
|JHACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2019
|$1.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.607
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.464
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Claus Vorm holds a Master’s Degree in Mathematics and Economics and a Ph.D. on the Interplay between Insurance and Finance. As part of his academic career, Mr. Vorm worked as an associate professor at the Laboratory of Actuarial Mathematics at the University of Copenhagen from 2000 to 2001. He then joined McKinsey & Co. as a part of their Financial Institutions Group before joining Nordea Investment Management AB in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Kurt Kongsted holds a Master’s Degree in Economics (cand. oecon.) from the University of Aarhus. Mr. Kongsted joined Nordea Investment Management AB in 2002 as an analyst within the current Multi Assets team. Mr. Kongsted has been responsible for the development of Nordea Investment Management’s proprietary Asset Liability Management tools and Strategic Asset Allocation models. Since 2005 Mr. Kongsted has been a co-portfolio manager within the Multi Assets investment team. In 2010 Mr. Kongsted was also appointed Head of Strategic Asset Allocation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
