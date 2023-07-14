Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JHancock Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund

mutual fund
JHACX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.35 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (JHAIX) Primary A (JHAAX) Retirement (JHASX) Retirement (JHARX) C (JHACX)
JHACX (Mutual Fund)

JHancock Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.35 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (JHAIX) Primary A (JHAAX) Retirement (JHASX) Retirement (JHARX) C (JHACX)
JHACX (Mutual Fund)

JHancock Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.35 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (JHAIX) Primary A (JHAAX) Retirement (JHASX) Retirement (JHARX) C (JHACX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JHancock Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund

JHACX | Fund

$9.35

$597 M

2.49%

$0.23

2.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$597 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JHancock Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund

JHACX | Fund

$9.35

$597 M

2.49%

$0.23

2.29%

JHACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JHancock Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    1353656
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Claus Vorm

Fund Description

The fund may use an extensive range of investment strategies and invest in a wide spectrum of equity and fixed-income securities, as well as derivative instruments, in pursuing its investment objective.
The fund may invest in equity and fixed-income securities of companies and government and supranational entities around the world, including in emerging markets. The fund is not subject to any maturity, market capitalization, or credit quality restrictions and may invest in high-yield below-investment-grade bonds (junk bonds) without limitation. The fund may invest significantly in particular economic sectors.
The fund also may invest extensively in derivative instruments, which may relate to equity securities, fixed-income securities, interest rates, total return rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, or indexes. Derivatives, including futures, options, swaps (including credit default and variance swaps), and foreign currency forward contracts, may be used for both investment and hedging purposes.
The manager seeks to maximize risk-adjusted absolute return by using multiple strategies across listed equity, equity-related, and debt securities, derivatives, or other instruments as part of a diversified portfolio. These strategies aim to exploit market cyclicality and a diverse array of inefficiencies across and within markets.
The manager manages the fund’s investment strategies dynamically over time and will actively modify investment strategies and develop new strategies in response to additional research, changing market conditions, or other factors. The fund also may hold cash or invest its cash balances in cash equivalents and short-term investments, including money market funds.
Read More

JHACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -12.3% 53.7% 79.75%
1 Yr -1.0% -18.8% 40.4% 69.01%
3 Yr 1.8%* -18.0% 15.9% 27.00%
5 Yr -1.1%* -13.4% 10.3% 56.70%
10 Yr -1.5%* -9.5% 4.1% 80.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -48.5% 15.7% 10.83%
2021 5.2% -10.0% 21.8% 17.99%
2020 0.3% -5.8% 15.2% 82.22%
2019 -1.9% -2.2% 6.5% 98.63%
2018 -1.3% -6.8% 0.3% 22.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -23.0% 53.7% 78.93%
1 Yr -1.0% -18.8% 40.4% 66.12%
3 Yr 1.8%* -18.0% 15.9% 27.71%
5 Yr -1.1%* -13.4% 10.3% 63.08%
10 Yr -0.5%* -9.5% 6.2% 81.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -48.5% 15.7% 10.83%
2021 5.2% -10.0% 21.8% 17.99%
2020 0.3% -5.8% 15.2% 82.22%
2019 -1.9% -2.2% 6.5% 98.63%
2018 -1.3% -6.8% 0.3% 34.15%

NAV & Total Return History

JHACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHACX Category Low Category High JHACX % Rank
Net Assets 597 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 31.82%
Number of Holdings 277 2 3255 14.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 196 M 349 K 12.1 B 40.08%
Weighting of Top 10 79.93% 22.9% 100.0% 41.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  2. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  3. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  4. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  5. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  6. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  7. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  8. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  9. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%
  10. Us 10yr Note Fut Dec21 34.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHACX % Rank
Bonds 		53.96% 0.00% 106.59% 21.90%
Stocks 		52.71% 0.00% 238.38% 38.84%
Other 		0.03% -72.87% 73.78% 59.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 63.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 76.86%
Cash 		-6.70% -65.52% 88.88% 88.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHACX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.06% 0.00% 38.63% 10.73%
Technology 		18.45% 0.00% 85.77% 39.02%
Consumer Defense 		16.37% 0.00% 37.51% 9.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.10% 0.00% 25.83% 26.34%
Communication Services 		10.67% 0.00% 21.61% 9.76%
Financial Services 		9.17% 0.00% 98.22% 71.22%
Industrials 		8.64% 0.00% 23.85% 57.56%
Basic Materials 		1.18% 0.00% 56.73% 84.39%
Utilities 		1.14% 0.00% 91.12% 73.66%
Real Estate 		0.23% 0.00% 99.45% 86.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 94.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHACX % Rank
US 		59.53% -1.19% 235.84% 20.25%
Non US 		-6.82% -6.82% 98.11% 99.59%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHACX % Rank
Government 		84.66% 0.00% 99.78% 7.44%
Securitized 		10.09% 0.00% 52.99% 11.57%
Derivative 		2.76% 0.00% 71.81% 26.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.50% -72.56% 100.00% 97.93%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.28% 83.88%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 68.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHACX % Rank
Non US 		27.64% -2.67% 63.37% 9.92%
US 		26.32% -17.22% 99.80% 40.50%

JHACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.29% 0.21% 4.40% 13.92%
Management Fee 1.02% 0.00% 1.50% 86.78%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

JHACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 45.00%

Trading Fees

JHACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 1.75% 441.00% 33.67%

JHACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHACX Category Low Category High JHACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.49% 0.00% 43.06% 8.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHACX Category Low Category High JHACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.52% -2.01% 13.72% 77.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Claus Vorm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Claus Vorm holds a Master’s Degree in Mathematics and Economics and a Ph.D. on the Interplay between Insurance and Finance. As part of his academic career, Mr. Vorm worked as an associate professor at the Laboratory of Actuarial Mathematics at the University of Copenhagen from 2000 to 2001. He then joined McKinsey & Co. as a part of their Financial Institutions Group before joining Nordea Investment Management AB in 2004.

Asbjørn Hansen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Kurt Kongsted

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Kurt Kongsted holds a Master’s Degree in Economics (cand. oecon.) from the University of Aarhus. Mr. Kongsted joined Nordea Investment Management AB in 2002 as an analyst within the current Multi Assets team. Mr. Kongsted has been responsible for the development of Nordea Investment Management’s proprietary Asset Liability Management tools and Strategic Asset Allocation models. Since 2005 Mr. Kongsted has been a co-portfolio manager within the Multi Assets investment team. In 2010 Mr. Kongsted was also appointed Head of Strategic Asset Allocation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×