Claus Vorm holds a Master’s Degree in Mathematics and Economics and a Ph.D. on the Interplay between Insurance and Finance. As part of his academic career, Mr. Vorm worked as an associate professor at the Laboratory of Actuarial Mathematics at the University of Copenhagen from 2000 to 2001. He then joined McKinsey & Co. as a part of their Financial Institutions Group before joining Nordea Investment Management AB in 2004.