The fund may use an extensive range of investment strategies and invest in a wide spectrum of equity and fixed-income securities, as well as derivative instruments, in pursuing its investment objective.

The fund may invest in equity and fixed-income securities of companies and government and supranational entities around the world, including in emerging markets. The fund is not subject to any maturity, market capitalization, or credit quality restrictions and may invest in high-yield below-investment-grade bonds (junk bonds) without limitation. The fund may invest significantly in particular economic sectors.

The fund also may invest extensively in derivative instruments, which may relate to equity securities, fixed-income securities, interest rates, total return rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, or indexes. Derivatives, including futures, options, swaps (including credit default and variance swaps), and foreign currency forward contracts, may be used for both investment and hedging purposes.

The manager seeks to maximize risk-adjusted absolute return by using multiple strategies across listed equity, equity-related, and debt securities, derivatives, or other instruments as part of a diversified portfolio. These strategies aim to exploit market cyclicality and a diverse array of inefficiencies across and within markets.