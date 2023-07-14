Home
Janus Henderson Triton Fund

mutual fund
JGMRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.25 -0.14 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
D (JANIX) Primary Other (JATTX) Inst (JSMGX) C (JGMCX) Retirement (JGMRX) S (JGMIX) A (JGMAX) N (JGMNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Triton Fund

JGMRX | Fund

$24.25

$8.06 B

0.00%

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$8.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JGMRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Triton Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Coleman

Fund Description

JGMRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -21.9% 50.1% 70.95%
1 Yr 4.3% -72.8% 36.6% 83.28%
3 Yr -4.6%* -54.1% 47.5% 60.73%
5 Yr -4.7%* -42.6% 12.7% 57.36%
10 Yr 1.5%* -23.1% 11.9% 33.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -82.1% 547.9% 46.83%
2021 -7.2% -69.3% 196.9% 67.42%
2020 6.9% -28.2% 32.1% 75.32%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 48.52%
2018 -2.7% -14.5% 20.4% 29.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -24.8% 50.1% 69.76%
1 Yr 4.3% -72.8% 36.6% 81.08%
3 Yr -4.6%* -54.1% 47.5% 60.91%
5 Yr -3.2%* -42.6% 14.6% 56.53%
10 Yr 5.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 30.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -82.1% 547.9% 46.83%
2021 -7.2% -69.3% 196.9% 67.59%
2020 6.9% -28.2% 32.1% 75.32%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 48.52%
2018 -1.2% -14.5% 20.4% 28.49%

NAV & Total Return History

JGMRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGMRX Category Low Category High JGMRX % Rank
Net Assets 8.06 B 183 K 28 B 3.70%
Number of Holdings 129 6 1336 25.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.91 B 59 K 2.7 B 3.54%
Weighting of Top 10 20.10% 5.9% 100.0% 62.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  2. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  3. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  4. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  5. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  6. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  7. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  8. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  9. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%
  10. Kensington Cap Acquis-A Private Placement 4.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGMRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.30% 77.52% 101.30% 65.82%
Cash 		1.64% -1.30% 22.49% 60.27%
Convertible Bonds 		1.57% 0.00% 1.57% 0.84%
Other 		0.49% -1.57% 7.18% 12.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 33.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 30.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGMRX % Rank
Technology 		27.87% 2.91% 75.51% 28.79%
Healthcare 		24.94% 0.00% 47.90% 35.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.74% 0.00% 40.68% 19.19%
Industrials 		13.00% 0.00% 36.64% 85.35%
Financial Services 		7.09% 0.00% 42.95% 47.64%
Consumer Defense 		4.60% 0.00% 13.56% 35.86%
Communication Services 		2.84% 0.00% 15.31% 40.40%
Basic Materials 		2.55% 0.00% 10.30% 45.96%
Real Estate 		0.74% 0.00% 15.31% 68.86%
Utilities 		0.62% 0.00% 5.57% 19.70%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 82.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGMRX % Rank
US 		92.25% 67.06% 99.56% 64.31%
Non US 		4.05% 0.00% 26.08% 43.10%

JGMRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.05% 27.56% 31.57%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.05% 4.05% 15.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.26%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.40% 88.15%

Sales Fees

JGMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JGMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 3.00% 439.00% 15.69%

JGMRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGMRX Category Low Category High JGMRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 36.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGMRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGMRX Category Low Category High JGMRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.99% -4.08% 1.10% 72.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGMRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JGMRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 13, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Jonathan Coleman is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Small-Mid Cap Growth and Small Company Growth strategies, a position he has held since 2013. From 2006 to 2013, Mr. Coleman served as chief investment officer, equities. He joined Janus in 1994. Prior to that, he was a Fulbright Fellow in Costa Rica, researching economic integration in Central America. Mr. Coleman received his bachelor of arts degree in political economy and Spanish from Williams College, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 24 years of financial industry experience.

Scott Stutzman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Scott Stutzman is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors and is responsible for co-managing the Small-Mid Cap Growth and Small Company Growth strategies. He is also a Research Analyst covering the Industrials & Materials sector. Prior to joining Janus in 2007, Mr. Stutzman worked as an analyst for The Boston Company, where he researched investments for the Dreyfus Founders Mid-Cap Growth Fund, covering industrials, health care and consumer sectors. Before that, he served as an analyst for Gulfco Ltd. and analyzed leverage buyout transactions and provided strategic analysis for portfolio companies. Mr. Stutzman also has worked as a principal at GEN 3 Partners and as an associate at Booz, Allen & Hamilton. Mr. Stutzman received his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering and management sciences from Northwestern University and his MBA with a concentration in finance from Columbia University, where he graduated Beta Gamma Sigma. Mr. Stutzman holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 17 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

