YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$8.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.1%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JANIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|68.07%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|79.22%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|52.18%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|48.98%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|26.17%
* Annualized
|JANIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JANIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.06 B
|183 K
|28 B
|3.03%
|Number of Holdings
|129
|6
|1336
|24.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.91 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|2.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.10%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|61.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JANIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.30%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|65.15%
|Cash
|1.64%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|59.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.57%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|0.17%
|Other
|0.49%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|12.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|32.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|30.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JANIX % Rank
|Technology
|27.87%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|28.11%
|Healthcare
|24.94%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|34.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.74%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|18.52%
|Industrials
|13.00%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|84.68%
|Financial Services
|7.09%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|46.97%
|Consumer Defense
|4.60%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|35.19%
|Communication Services
|2.84%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|39.73%
|Basic Materials
|2.55%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|45.29%
|Real Estate
|0.74%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|68.18%
|Utilities
|0.62%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|19.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|81.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JANIX % Rank
|US
|92.25%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|63.64%
|Non US
|4.05%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|42.42%
|JANIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|88.23%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|15.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|63.98%
|JANIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JANIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JANIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|14.90%
|JANIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JANIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|35.69%
|JANIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JANIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JANIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|19.11%
|JANIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 13, 2013
9.05
9.1%
Jonathan Coleman is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Small-Mid Cap Growth and Small Company Growth strategies, a position he has held since 2013. From 2006 to 2013, Mr. Coleman served as chief investment officer, equities. He joined Janus in 1994. Prior to that, he was a Fulbright Fellow in Costa Rica, researching economic integration in Central America. Mr. Coleman received his bachelor of arts degree in political economy and Spanish from Williams College, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 24 years of financial industry experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Scott Stutzman is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors and is responsible for co-managing the Small-Mid Cap Growth and Small Company Growth strategies. He is also a Research Analyst covering the Industrials & Materials sector. Prior to joining Janus in 2007, Mr. Stutzman worked as an analyst for The Boston Company, where he researched investments for the Dreyfus Founders Mid-Cap Growth Fund, covering industrials, health care and consumer sectors. Before that, he served as an analyst for Gulfco Ltd. and analyzed leverage buyout transactions and provided strategic analysis for portfolio companies. Mr. Stutzman also has worked as a principal at GEN 3 Partners and as an associate at Booz, Allen & Hamilton. Mr. Stutzman received his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering and management sciences from Northwestern University and his MBA with a concentration in finance from Columbia University, where he graduated Beta Gamma Sigma. Mr. Stutzman holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 17 years of financial industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
