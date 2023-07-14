Scott Stutzman is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors and is responsible for co-managing the Small-Mid Cap Growth and Small Company Growth strategies. He is also a Research Analyst covering the Industrials & Materials sector. Prior to joining Janus in 2007, Mr. Stutzman worked as an analyst for The Boston Company, where he researched investments for the Dreyfus Founders Mid-Cap Growth Fund, covering industrials, health care and consumer sectors. Before that, he served as an analyst for Gulfco Ltd. and analyzed leverage buyout transactions and provided strategic analysis for portfolio companies. Mr. Stutzman also has worked as a principal at GEN 3 Partners and as an associate at Booz, Allen & Hamilton. Mr. Stutzman received his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering and management sciences from Northwestern University and his MBA with a concentration in finance from Columbia University, where he graduated Beta Gamma Sigma. Mr. Stutzman holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 17 years of financial industry experience.