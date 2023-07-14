Home
JDVWX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Funds Disciplined Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.09 -0.08 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (JVLIX) Primary A (JVLAX) C (JVLCX) Retirement (JDVFX) Retirement (JDVVX) Other (JDVNX) Retirement (JDVWX) Retirement (JDVPX)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$12.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JDVWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Disciplined Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Donovan

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities, such as common stocks, of issuers with a market capitalization of $1 billion or greater and identified by the manager as having value characteristics.
In seeking this investment objective, the manager examines various factors to determine the value characteristics of such issuers, including price-to-book ratios and price-to-earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals, such as return on equity, earnings growth, and cash flow. The manager selects securities for the fund based on a continuous study of
trends in industries and companies, earnings power, growth and other investment criteria. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign currency-denominated securities.
The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities, including securities that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.
The fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (IPOs). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public. The fund may trade securities actively.
JDVWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDVWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -13.6% 215.2% 35.66%
1 Yr 4.7% -58.6% 197.5% 45.44%
3 Yr 7.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 40.56%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.3% 29.4% 54.59%
10 Yr 2.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 43.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDVWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -65.1% 22.3% 40.00%
2021 6.3% -25.3% 25.5% 65.97%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 49.60%
2019 3.7% -9.2% 10.4% 75.32%
2018 -3.9% -9.4% 3.1% 63.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDVWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -13.6% 215.2% 33.78%
1 Yr 4.7% -58.6% 197.5% 42.99%
3 Yr 7.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 40.44%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 66.70%
10 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 46.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDVWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -65.1% 22.3% 40.00%
2021 6.3% -25.3% 25.5% 65.97%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 49.51%
2019 3.7% -9.2% 10.4% 75.32%
2018 -3.9% -8.9% 3.3% 78.56%

NAV & Total Return History

JDVWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JDVWX Category Low Category High JDVWX % Rank
Net Assets 12.6 B 1 M 151 B 9.38%
Number of Holdings 83 2 1727 46.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.23 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 10.67%
Weighting of Top 10 26.59% 5.0% 99.2% 51.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.93%
  2. ConocoPhillips 3.30%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.18%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.57%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.48%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.45%
  7. AutoZone Inc 2.43%
  8. Pfizer Inc 2.21%
  9. Procter & Gamble Co 2.20%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JDVWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 28.02% 125.26% 53.35%
Cash 		1.91% -88.20% 71.98% 42.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 88.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 86.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 87.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 87.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDVWX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.89% 0.00% 30.08% 13.30%
Financial Services 		15.72% 0.00% 58.05% 80.63%
Technology 		15.12% 0.00% 54.02% 20.37%
Industrials 		13.16% 0.00% 42.76% 28.43%
Energy 		12.07% 0.00% 54.00% 9.81%
Consumer Defense 		5.62% 0.00% 34.10% 80.71%
Communication Services 		5.48% 0.00% 26.58% 54.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.22% 0.00% 22.74% 60.60%
Basic Materials 		4.59% 0.00% 21.69% 23.61%
Utilities 		2.13% 0.00% 27.04% 80.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 98.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDVWX % Rank
US 		87.63% 24.51% 121.23% 78.49%
Non US 		10.46% 0.00% 41.42% 18.28%

JDVWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JDVWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.04% 45.41% 73.18%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 60.23%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JDVWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JDVWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JDVWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 488.00% 51.71%

JDVWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JDVWX Category Low Category High JDVWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.42% 0.00% 41.90% 95.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JDVWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JDVWX Category Low Category High JDVWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -1.51% 4.28% 72.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JDVWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JDVWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Donovan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 1997

25.42

25.4%

Mr. Donovan is a senior portfolio manager for Boston Partners Large Cap Value portfolios. Previously, he was Co-Chief Executive Officer, responsible for strategic and tactical operating decisions affecting the firm. He was one of the founding partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. He joined the firm from The Boston Company where he was Senior Vice President and equity portfolio manager. He also spent five years as a consulting associate with Kaplan, Smith & Associates, and two years as a securities analyst for Value Line Inc. Mr. Donovan holds a B.S. degree in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-nine years of investment experience.

David Pyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2005

16.82

16.8%

Mr. Pyle is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Large Cap Value portfolios. Prior to assuming this role, he was a research analyst covering the utility, insurance, leisure & lodging, packaging, publishing, and computer equipment & services sectors. Mr. Pyle joined the firm from State Street Research where he was a research analyst and associate portfolio manager in their equity value group. Prior to that, he spent five years with Price Waterhouse. Mr. Pyle holds a B.S. degree in business administration from California State University, Chico, and an M.B.A. degree from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina. Mr. Pyle holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-five years of investment experience.

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Cohen is a portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Large Cap Value strategy. In addition to managing the Large Cap Value strategy, experience at the firm includes managing a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy focusing on security selection within the energy sector as well as the engineering & construction, and metals & mining industries. Prior to his current role, Mr. Cohen served as an equity analyst covering these same industries. He has deep experience analyzing and understanding capital intensive commodity-oriented businesses. He joined the firm from Loomis Sayles where he had over 8 years of experience as a portfolio manager for their Research Fund, as well as running a global energy hedge fund. As an equity analyst he covered the energy, materials, and industrials sectors. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles, Mr. Cohen was in consultant relations at MFS Investment Management. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Michigan and his M.S. in Finance from Brandeis University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has sixteen years of experience.

Stephanie McGirr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Ms. McGirr is a portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Large Cap Value strategy. In addition to managing the Large Cap Value strategy, experience at the firm includes managing a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy focusing on security selection within the health care services sector as well as insurance, restaurant, retail, and apparel industries. Prior to her current role, Ms. McGirr served as an equity analyst covering these same industries. Over the course of her tenure at Boston Partners, Stephanie also covered the consumer staples and business services industries. She started with Boston Partners in 2002 as a research and quantitative associate in the firm’s research group. She joined the firm from Arthur Andersen where she was an operations associate. Ms. McGirr holds a bachelor's degree in English from Colgate University. She has eighteen years of experience.

Joshua White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. White is a portfolio manager on Boston Partners Global and International strategies. Prior to this role, he was a global generalist providing fundamental research on global equities. Prior to this, Mr. White, managed a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy while covering multiple economic sectors including basic industries, consumer durables, and capital goods. Mr. White holds a B.A. degree in mathematics from Middlebury College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and has fourteen years of industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

