Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.5%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$12.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.6%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JDVNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|35.74%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|45.52%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|40.30%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|54.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|23.60%
* Annualized
|JDVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDVNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.6 B
|1 M
|151 B
|9.13%
|Number of Holdings
|83
|2
|1727
|45.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.23 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|10.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.59%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|51.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDVNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.09%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|53.10%
|Cash
|1.91%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|42.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|31.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|26.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|26.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|28.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDVNX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.89%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|13.05%
|Financial Services
|15.72%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|80.38%
|Technology
|15.12%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|20.12%
|Industrials
|13.16%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|27.68%
|Energy
|12.07%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|9.56%
|Consumer Defense
|5.62%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|80.47%
|Communication Services
|5.48%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|54.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.22%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|60.27%
|Basic Materials
|4.59%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|23.36%
|Utilities
|2.13%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|80.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|88.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDVNX % Rank
|US
|87.63%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|78.25%
|Non US
|10.46%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|18.03%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JDVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDVNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.43%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|70.24%
|JDVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JDVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDVNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.95%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|72.50%
|JDVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$1.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 1997
25.42
25.4%
Mr. Donovan is a senior portfolio manager for Boston Partners Large Cap Value portfolios. Previously, he was Co-Chief Executive Officer, responsible for strategic and tactical operating decisions affecting the firm. He was one of the founding partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. He joined the firm from The Boston Company where he was Senior Vice President and equity portfolio manager. He also spent five years as a consulting associate with Kaplan, Smith & Associates, and two years as a securities analyst for Value Line Inc. Mr. Donovan holds a B.S. degree in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-nine years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 08, 2005
16.82
16.8%
Mr. Pyle is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Large Cap Value portfolios. Prior to assuming this role, he was a research analyst covering the utility, insurance, leisure & lodging, packaging, publishing, and computer equipment & services sectors. Mr. Pyle joined the firm from State Street Research where he was a research analyst and associate portfolio manager in their equity value group. Prior to that, he spent five years with Price Waterhouse. Mr. Pyle holds a B.S. degree in business administration from California State University, Chico, and an M.B.A. degree from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina. Mr. Pyle holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-five years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Ms. McGirr is a portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Large Cap Value strategy. In addition to managing the Large Cap Value strategy, experience at the firm includes managing a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy focusing on security selection within the health care services sector as well as insurance, restaurant, retail, and apparel industries. Prior to her current role, Ms. McGirr served as an equity analyst covering these same industries. Over the course of her tenure at Boston Partners, Stephanie also covered the consumer staples and business services industries. She started with Boston Partners in 2002 as a research and quantitative associate in the firm’s research group. She joined the firm from Arthur Andersen where she was an operations associate. Ms. McGirr holds a bachelor's degree in English from Colgate University. She has eighteen years of experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Cohen is a portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Large Cap Value strategy. In addition to managing the Large Cap Value strategy, experience at the firm includes managing a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy focusing on security selection within the energy sector as well as the engineering & construction, and metals & mining industries. Prior to his current role, Mr. Cohen served as an equity analyst covering these same industries. He has deep experience analyzing and understanding capital intensive commodity-oriented businesses. He joined the firm from Loomis Sayles where he had over 8 years of experience as a portfolio manager for their Research Fund, as well as running a global energy hedge fund. As an equity analyst he covered the energy, materials, and industrials sectors. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles, Mr. Cohen was in consultant relations at MFS Investment Management. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Michigan and his M.S. in Finance from Brandeis University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has sixteen years of experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. White is a portfolio manager on Boston Partners Global and International strategies. Prior to this role, he was a global generalist providing fundamental research on global equities. Prior to this, Mr. White, managed a portion of the Boston Partners Long/Short Research strategy while covering multiple economic sectors including basic industries, consumer durables, and capital goods. Mr. White holds a B.A. degree in mathematics from Middlebury College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and has fourteen years of industry experience.
