The fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities, such as common stocks, of issuers with a market capitalization of $1 billion or greater and identified by the manager as having value characteristics.

In seeking this investment objective, the manager examines various factors to determine the value characteristics of such issuers, including price-to-book ratios and price-to-earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals, such as return on equity, earnings growth, and cash flow. The manager selects securities for the fund based on a continuous study of

trends in industries and companies, earnings power, growth and other investment criteria. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.

The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign currency-denominated securities.

The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities, including securities that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.