Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
24.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$2.11 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 76.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JDVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|24.25%
|1 Yr
|24.4%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|20.36%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|15.02%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|18.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|12.80%
* Annualized
|JDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.11 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|25.67%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|2
|3900
|52.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|630 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|19.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.71%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|23.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.38%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|86.90%
|Cash
|4.62%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|9.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|12.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|35.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|8.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|11.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDVIX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.94%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|14.11%
|Financial Services
|17.48%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|70.87%
|Healthcare
|14.52%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|22.22%
|Energy
|10.24%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|23.42%
|Basic Materials
|9.32%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|42.04%
|Technology
|7.91%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|32.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.36%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|71.17%
|Communication Services
|7.25%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|42.04%
|Consumer Defense
|5.61%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|66.97%
|Utilities
|2.38%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|59.46%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|80.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDVIX % Rank
|Non US
|89.49%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|86.61%
|US
|5.89%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|16.07%
|JDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|55.59%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|71.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|JDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|76.66%
|JDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.77%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|67.76%
|JDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|JDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.57%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|43.38%
|JDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.471
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Mr. Hart is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Global Equity and International Equity products. Prior to this, he was the portfolio manager for the Boston Partners International Small Cap Value product and before that, an assistant portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Small Cap Value products for three years. Previously, he was a research analyst and specialized in conglomerates, engineering and construction, building, machinery, aerospace & defense, and REITs sectors of the equity market. He joined the firm from Fidelity Investments where he was a research analyst. Mr. Hart holds a B.S. degree in finance, with a concentration in corporate finance from Clemson University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-nine years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Mr. Feeney is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Boston Partners. He is responsible for the firm’s strategic, financial and operating decisions, and all aspects of investment management including the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research groups. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. Prior to assuming these roles, he was Director of Research. Mr. Feeney joined Boston Partners upon its inception in 1995 from Putnam Investments where he managed mortgage-backed securities portfolios. He began his career at the Bank of Boston where he was a loan officer specializing on highly leveraged loan portfolios. Mr. Feeney holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. with High Honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is past President of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has thirty-five years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Mr. Jones is a portfolio manager on Boston Partners Global Equity and International Equity products. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst specializing in the energy, metals and mining sectors of the equity market and was a global generalist. He joined the firm from Cambridge Associates where he was a consulting associate specializing in hedge fund clients. Mr. Jones holds a B.A. degree in economics from Bowdoin College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has sixteen years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
