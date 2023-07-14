Home
John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund

mutual fund
JDIUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (JDIUX) Primary Inst (JDVIX) A (JDIBX) C (JDICX) Retirement (JDITX) Retirement (JDISX) Other (JDIVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund

JDIUX | Fund

$15.00

$2.11 B

1.86%

$0.28

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

24.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$2.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JDIUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    28658066
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Hart

Fund Description

The fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities issued by non-U.S. companies of any capitalization size. The fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including, without limitation, exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, shares of other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and equity participations. Equity participations are loans that give the lender a portion of equity ownership in a property, in addition to principal and interest payments. A convertible security is a bond, debenture, note, preferred stock, or other security that may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock of the same or a different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.
The fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits, from businesses, investments, or sales outside of the United States. The fund’s non-U.S. investments, which may be denominated in U.S. or foreign currencies, primarily focus on developed markets, but may include emerging- and frontier-market investments.
The fund generally invests in the equity securities of issuers the manager believes are undervalued. The manager applies a bottom-up stock selection process using a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis of issuer-specific factors such as price-to-book value, price-to-sales and earnings ratios, dividend yields, strength of management, and cash flow.
The fund may invest in derivatives. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns, and may include put and call options, futures, forward contracts, and swaps. The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities and may participate as a purchaser in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.
Read More

JDIUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -0.2% 22.0% 25.45%
1 Yr 24.4% -23.7% 32.5% 20.66%
3 Yr 10.5%* -4.7% 20.6% 15.34%
5 Yr 1.9%* -11.3% 9.6% 19.11%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 10.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -27.8% 166.1% 14.02%
2021 4.5% -42.2% 28.2% 39.32%
2020 1.1% -7.3% 5.5% 23.62%
2019 3.0% 1.1% 7.1% 73.09%
2018 -4.9% -8.1% -1.1% 72.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -9.7% 22.0% 25.45%
1 Yr 24.4% -23.7% 56.0% 20.90%
3 Yr 10.5%* -4.7% 22.3% 11.15%
5 Yr 1.9%* -11.3% 12.4% 26.74%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 10.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -27.8% 166.1% 14.02%
2021 4.5% -42.2% 28.2% 39.32%
2020 1.1% -7.3% 5.5% 23.95%
2019 3.0% 1.1% 7.1% 73.09%
2018 -4.9% -8.1% -1.1% 85.37%

NAV & Total Return History

JDIUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JDIUX Category Low Category High JDIUX % Rank
Net Assets 2.11 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 26.87%
Number of Holdings 87 2 3900 54.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 630 M 530 K 13.7 B 20.83%
Weighting of Top 10 30.71% 7.3% 99.9% 24.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 4.62%
  2. Cenovus Energy Inc 4.25%
  3. Sanofi SA 3.84%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JDIUX % Rank
Stocks 		95.38% 75.03% 100.46% 88.10%
Cash 		4.62% -31.92% 11.89% 10.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 13.99%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 36.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 9.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 13.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDIUX % Rank
Industrials 		17.94% 1.03% 36.79% 15.32%
Financial Services 		17.48% 0.00% 42.76% 72.07%
Healthcare 		14.52% 0.00% 23.28% 23.42%
Energy 		10.24% 0.00% 26.59% 24.62%
Basic Materials 		9.32% 0.00% 30.76% 43.24%
Technology 		7.91% 0.00% 24.16% 33.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.36% 0.00% 27.46% 72.37%
Communication Services 		7.25% 0.00% 23.78% 43.24%
Consumer Defense 		5.61% 0.00% 31.84% 68.17%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 27.46% 60.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 81.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDIUX % Rank
Non US 		89.49% 71.47% 100.46% 87.80%
US 		5.89% 0.00% 15.02% 17.26%

JDIUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JDIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 21.16% 66.77%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.25% 72.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

JDIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JDIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JDIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 2.00% 158.16% 78.05%

JDIUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JDIUX Category Low Category High JDIUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.86% 0.00% 8.48% 68.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JDIUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JDIUX Category Low Category High JDIUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.74% 0.18% 7.85% 36.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JDIUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JDIUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Hart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Mr. Hart is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Global Equity and International Equity products. Prior to this, he was the portfolio manager for the Boston Partners International Small Cap Value product and before that, an assistant portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Small Cap Value products for three years. Previously, he was a research analyst and specialized in conglomerates, engineering and construction, building, machinery, aerospace & defense, and REITs sectors of the equity market. He joined the firm from Fidelity Investments where he was a research analyst. Mr. Hart holds a B.S. degree in finance, with a concentration in corporate finance from Clemson University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-nine years of investment experience.

Joseph Feeney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Mr. Feeney is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Boston Partners. He is responsible for the firm’s strategic, financial and operating decisions, and all aspects of investment management including the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research groups. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. Prior to assuming these roles, he was Director of Research. Mr. Feeney joined Boston Partners upon its inception in 1995 from Putnam Investments where he managed mortgage-backed securities portfolios. He began his career at the Bank of Boston where he was a loan officer specializing on highly leveraged loan portfolios. Mr. Feeney holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. with High Honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is past President of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has thirty-five years of investment experience.

Joshua Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Mr. Jones is a portfolio manager on Boston Partners Global Equity and International Equity products. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst specializing in the energy, metals and mining sectors of the equity market and was a global generalist. He joined the firm from Cambridge Associates where he was a consulting associate specializing in hedge fund clients. Mr. Jones holds a B.A. degree in economics from Bowdoin College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has sixteen years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

