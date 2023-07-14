The fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities issued by non-U.S. companies of any capitalization size. The fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including, without limitation, exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, shares of other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and equity participations. Equity participations are loans that give the lender a portion of equity ownership in a property, in addition to principal and interest payments. A convertible security is a bond, debenture, note, preferred stock, or other security that may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock of the same or a different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.

The fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits, from businesses, investments, or sales outside of the United States. The fund’s non-U.S. investments, which may be denominated in U.S. or foreign currencies, primarily focus on developed markets, but may include emerging- and frontier-market investments.

The fund generally invests in the equity securities of issuers the manager believes are undervalued. The manager applies a bottom-up stock selection process using a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis of issuer-specific factors such as price-to-book value, price-to-sales and earnings ratios, dividend yields, strength of management, and cash flow.