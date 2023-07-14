Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Classic Value Fund

mutual fund
JCVSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.59 -0.43 -1.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (PZFVX) Primary C (JCVCX) Inst (JCVIX) Retirement (JCVVX) Retirement (JCVWX) Retirement (JCVSX)
JCVSX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Classic Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.59 -0.43 -1.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (PZFVX) Primary C (JCVCX) Inst (JCVIX) Retirement (JCVVX) Retirement (JCVWX) Retirement (JCVSX)
JCVSX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Classic Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.59 -0.43 -1.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (PZFVX) Primary C (JCVCX) Inst (JCVIX) Retirement (JCVVX) Retirement (JCVWX) Retirement (JCVSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Classic Value Fund

JCVSX | Fund

$34.59

$2.5 B

1.57%

$0.54

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$2.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Classic Value Fund

JCVSX | Fund

$34.59

$2.5 B

1.57%

$0.54

1.28%

JCVSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Classic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Pzena

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in domestic equity securities.
The manager seeks to identify companies that it believes are currently undervalued relative to the market, based on estimated future earnings and cash flow. These companies generally have market values at valuation ratios, such as price to book, below the market average defined by the S&P 500 Index.
In choosing individual securities, the manager screens a dynamic universe of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies. (As of December 31, 2021, those with market values above approximately $15 billion.) The manager uses fundamental research and proprietary modeling to rank these companies from the cheapest to the most expensive based on current share price relative to estimated long-term earnings power. Focusing on the cheapest-ranked companies, the manager constructs a portfolio of stocks of companies it believes generally have current earnings below normal levels, a sound plan to restore earnings to normal, and a sustainable business advantage.
This systematic process is intended to ensure that the fund’s portfolio avoids the emotional inputs that can lead to overvalued securities. The manager generally sells a security when it reaches fair value, there are more attractive opportunities, or there is a change in company fundamentals.
Under normal market conditions, the fund will be almost entirely invested in stocks. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities, including those rated below investment-grade (below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or below BBB by S&P Global Ratings or unrated equivalents) (i.e., junk bonds). The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers that are not publicly traded in the United States, including depositary receipts. The fund may invest without regard to the 20% limitation in securities of foreign issuers that are listed and traded on a domestic national securities exchange. The fund may focus on particular sectors of the economy.
Read More

JCVSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -13.6% 215.2% 8.62%
1 Yr -1.5% -58.6% 197.5% 82.09%
3 Yr 13.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 11.54%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 49.41%
10 Yr 4.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 24.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -65.1% 22.3% 92.32%
2021 12.9% -25.3% 25.5% 8.51%
2020 -1.3% -8.4% 56.7% 80.23%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 48.90%
2018 -4.1% -9.4% 3.1% 70.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -13.6% 215.2% 7.88%
1 Yr -1.5% -58.6% 197.5% 81.93%
3 Yr 13.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 12.54%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 60.20%
10 Yr 5.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 43.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -65.1% 22.3% 92.32%
2021 12.9% -25.3% 25.5% 8.51%
2020 -1.3% -8.4% 56.7% 80.14%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 48.90%
2018 -4.1% -8.9% 3.3% 82.21%

NAV & Total Return History

JCVSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JCVSX Category Low Category High JCVSX % Rank
Net Assets 2.5 B 1 M 151 B 29.96%
Number of Holdings 41 2 1727 87.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.06 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 22.99%
Weighting of Top 10 39.40% 5.0% 99.2% 12.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. General Electric Co 4.69%
  2. American International Group Inc 4.65%
  3. General Electric Co 4.60%
  4. Halliburton Co 4.27%
  5. Edison International 4.04%
  6. Newell Brands Inc 3.96%
  7. Wells Fargo & Co 3.89%
  8. Amdocs Ltd 3.75%
  9. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp 3.68%
  10. Citigroup Inc 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JCVSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 28.02% 125.26% 20.93%
Cash 		0.38% -88.20% 71.98% 77.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 88.75%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 87.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 88.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 88.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCVSX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.36% 0.00% 58.05% 2.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.90% 0.00% 22.74% 3.49%
Technology 		11.60% 0.00% 54.02% 40.23%
Healthcare 		9.62% 0.00% 30.08% 94.93%
Energy 		9.58% 0.00% 54.00% 25.19%
Industrials 		9.38% 0.00% 42.76% 75.15%
Utilities 		7.67% 0.00% 27.04% 15.13%
Consumer Defense 		3.98% 0.00% 34.10% 88.86%
Basic Materials 		2.92% 0.00% 21.69% 61.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 99.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 99.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCVSX % Rank
US 		92.11% 24.51% 121.23% 56.74%
Non US 		7.51% 0.00% 41.42% 33.75%

JCVSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JCVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.04% 45.41% 25.97%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 80.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 84.82%

Sales Fees

JCVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JCVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JCVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 488.00% 34.24%

JCVSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JCVSX Category Low Category High JCVSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.57% 0.00% 41.90% 96.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JCVSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JCVSX Category Low Category High JCVSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.56% -1.51% 4.28% 87.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JCVSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JCVSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Pzena

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 1996

25.95

26.0%

Richard S. Pzena, Founder, Managing Principal, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Mr. Pzena is the architect of the firm’s investment strategy and conceived and developed our proprietary screening model. He serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Large Cap and Mid Cap strategies, Focused Value, and U.S. Best Ideas. Mr. Pzena began the firm in 1995. Prior to forming Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Pzena was the Director of U.S. Equity Investments and Chief Research Officer for Sanford C. Bernstein & Company. He joined Bernstein as an oil industry analyst and was named to the Institutional Investor All America Research Team for three years running. Mr. Pzena also served as Chief Investment Officer, Small Cap Equities. Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Pzena worked for the Amoco Corporation in various financial and planning roles. He earned a B.S. summa cum laude and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Benjamin Silver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2012

9.53

9.5%

Benjamin S. Silver, CFA, CPA, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Silver serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap, Large Cap, and Global strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Silver became a member of the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Silver was a research analyst at Levitas & Company, a value-based equity hedge fund, and a manager for Ernst & Young LLP in their Financial Services Group.

John Flynn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

John J. Flynn, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Flynn is a co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap and Large Cap strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Flynn became a member of the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Flynn was an associate at Weston Presidio, a middle-market private equity investment firm. He earned a B.A. in Music from Yale University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×