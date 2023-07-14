Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|PZFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|8.35%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|82.19%
|3 Yr
|13.2%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|10.25%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|48.24%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|23.20%
* Annualized
|PZFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZFVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.5 B
|1 M
|151 B
|29.41%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|1727
|85.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.06 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|22.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.40%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|12.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZFVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.62%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|20.61%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|76.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|16.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|8.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|10.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|11.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZFVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|31.36%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|1.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.90%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|3.14%
|Technology
|11.60%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|39.77%
|Healthcare
|9.62%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|94.64%
|Energy
|9.58%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|24.83%
|Industrials
|9.38%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|74.59%
|Utilities
|7.67%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|14.69%
|Consumer Defense
|3.98%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|88.53%
|Basic Materials
|2.92%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|61.14%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|84.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|96.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZFVX % Rank
|US
|92.11%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|56.57%
|Non US
|7.51%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|33.17%
|PZFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|33.08%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|79.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PZFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|75.57%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PZFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PZFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|32.72%
|PZFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZFVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.74%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|59.57%
|PZFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PZFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZFVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|83.98%
|PZFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.520
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 1996
25.95
26.0%
Richard S. Pzena, Founder, Managing Principal, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Mr. Pzena is the architect of the firm’s investment strategy and conceived and developed our proprietary screening model. He serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Large Cap and Mid Cap strategies, Focused Value, and U.S. Best Ideas. Mr. Pzena began the firm in 1995. Prior to forming Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Pzena was the Director of U.S. Equity Investments and Chief Research Officer for Sanford C. Bernstein & Company. He joined Bernstein as an oil industry analyst and was named to the Institutional Investor All America Research Team for three years running. Mr. Pzena also served as Chief Investment Officer, Small Cap Equities. Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Pzena worked for the Amoco Corporation in various financial and planning roles. He earned a B.S. summa cum laude and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 19, 2012
9.53
9.5%
Benjamin S. Silver, CFA, CPA, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Silver serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap, Large Cap, and Global strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Silver became a member of the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Silver was a research analyst at Levitas & Company, a value-based equity hedge fund, and a manager for Ernst & Young LLP in their Financial Services Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
John J. Flynn, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Flynn is a co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap and Large Cap strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Flynn became a member of the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Flynn was an associate at Weston Presidio, a middle-market private equity investment firm. He earned a B.A. in Music from Yale University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
