Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in domestic equity securities.

The manager seeks to identify companies that it believes are currently undervalued relative to the market, based on estimated future earnings and cash flow. These companies generally have market values at valuation ratios, such as price to book, below the market average defined by the S&P 500 Index.

In choosing individual securities, the manager screens a dynamic universe of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies. (As of December 31, 2021, those with market values above approximately $15 billion.) The manager uses fundamental research and proprietary modeling to rank these companies from the cheapest to the most expensive based on current share price relative to estimated long-term earnings power. Focusing on the cheapest-ranked companies, the manager constructs a portfolio of stocks of companies it believes generally have current earnings below normal levels, a sound plan to restore earnings to normal, and a sustainable business advantage.

This systematic process is intended to ensure that the fund’s portfolio avoids the emotional inputs that can lead to overvalued securities. The manager generally sells a security when it reaches fair value, there are more attractive opportunities, or there is a change in company fundamentals.

Under normal market conditions, the fund will be almost entirely invested in stocks. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities, including those rated below investment-grade (below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or below BBB by S&P Global Ratings or unrated equivalents) (i.e., junk bonds). The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.