Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.6%
1 yr return
-6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$246 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.8%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IVRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|87.73%
|1 Yr
|-6.3%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|46.57%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|70.50%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|70.29%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|59.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|IVRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|IVRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|80.14%
|1 Yr
|-6.3%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|46.93%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|69.62%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|73.82%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.5%
|14.1%
|60.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|IVRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|IVRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|246 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|64.78%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|20
|642
|53.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|143 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|66.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.78%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|31.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.63%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|21.66%
|Cash
|0.37%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|74.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|34.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|40.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|25.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|33.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|9.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|20.61%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|39.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|25.19%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|21.76%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|32.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|21.37%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|29.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|20.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|52.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|25.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVRIX % Rank
|US
|98.90%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|33.57%
|Non US
|0.73%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|25.27%
|IVRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|62.77%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|52.03%
|IVRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|IVRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IVRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|67.44%
|IVRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.12%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|87.77%
|IVRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|IVRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.65%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|24.09%
|IVRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 14, 2021
|$0.718
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2019
|$1.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$1.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.896
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.674
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.503
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.503
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2012
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2010
|$0.724
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2009
|$0.631
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Mr. Smith has managed the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund since 2021 and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund since 2021. He joined CBRE's predecessor firm in 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Smith worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions at Alex Brown & Sons, PaineWebber and Radnor Advisors. Mr. Smith has over 29 years of real estate investment management experience. He has his B.S. from Villanova University and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Kenneth Weinberg is a Global Portfolio Manager, a member of CBRE Investment Management’s Listed Real Assets business’ Global Investment Policy Committee, and co-leader of the U.S. real estate securities research team. Kenneth joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2004. Prior to that, Kenneth worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions with Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. and Prudential Real Estate Investors. Kenneth has over 28 years of real estate investment management experience. Credentials - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - M.B.A., Fuqua School, Duke University, 1999 - B.S., Duke University (cum laude and with Departmental Distinction), 1991
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Mr. Miniman is a Global Portfolio Manager, a member of the Listed Real Assets Global Investment Policy Committee, and co-leader of the U.S. real estate securities research team. Jonathan joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2002. Prior to that, Jonathan worked at Group One Trading as a trader. Jonathan has over 20 years of financial industry experience. Credentials - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - B.S., Villanova University, 2001 (cum laude)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
