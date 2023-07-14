Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common and preferred stocks of U.S. real estate investment trusts and real estate companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines a real estate company as a company that: (i) derives at least 50% of its total revenue or earnings from owning, operating, leasing, developing, managing, brokering and/or selling real estate; or (ii) has at least 50% of its assets invested in real estate. Companies principally engaged in the real estate industry may include real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, real estate owners, real estate managers, real estate brokers, real estate dealers, and companies with substantial real estate holdings. The Sub-Adviser may invest in companies of any market capitalization. However, the Sub-Adviser will generally not invest in companies with market capitalizations of less than $100 million at the time of purchase. The Portfolio also may invest in convertible securities, initial public offerings, and Rule 144A securities. The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser focuses on investments that generally provide income and also have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The Sub-Adviser uses systematic, top-down research to evaluate property market conditions and trends to judge which market sectors offer potentially attractive returns. The Sub-Adviser uses proprietary analytical techniques to conduct fundamental company analysis, which provides a framework for security selection. This approach incorporates several quantitative and qualitative factors that aid in evaluating performance characteristics of individual securities independently and relative to each other. The Sub-Adviser will also typically employ third-party portfolio optimization tools to help in its evaluation of the Portfolio’s current portfolio and its identification of potential investments for the Portfolio. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.