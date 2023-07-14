Home
Trending ETFs

VY® CBRE Real Estate Portfolio

mutual fund
IVRTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.65 -0.04 -0.15%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
S (IVRSX) Primary S (IVRTX) Inst (IVRIX) Adv (ICRPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® CBRE Real Estate Portfolio

IVRTX | Fund

$26.65

$246 M

2.38%

$0.64

1.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

-6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$246 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® CBRE Real Estate Portfolio

IVRTX | Fund

$26.65

$246 M

2.38%

$0.64

1.42%

IVRTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® CBRE Real Estate Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Smith

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common and preferred stocks of U.S. real estate investment trusts and real estate companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines a real estate company as a company that: (i) derives at least 50% of its total revenue or earnings from owning, operating, leasing, developing, managing, brokering and/or selling real estate; or (ii) has at least 50% of its assets invested in real estate. Companies principally engaged in the real estate industry may include real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, real estate owners, real estate managers, real estate brokers, real estate dealers, and companies with substantial real estate holdings.The Sub-Adviser may invest in companies of any market capitalization. However, the Sub-Adviser will generally not invest in companies with market capitalizations of less than $100 million at the time of purchase. The Portfolio also may invest in convertible securities, initial public offerings, and Rule 144A securities.The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser focuses on investments that generally provide income and also have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The Sub-Adviser uses systematic, top-down research to evaluate property market conditions and trends to judge which market sectors offer potentially attractive returns. The Sub-Adviser uses proprietary analytical techniques to conduct fundamental company analysis, which provides a framework for security selection. This approach incorporates several quantitative and qualitative factors that aid in evaluating performance characteristics of individual securities independently and relative to each other. The Sub-Adviser will also typically employ third-party portfolio optimization tools to help in its evaluation of the Portfolio’s current portfolio and its identification of potential investments for the Portfolio.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IVRTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -10.9% 328.6% 87.00%
1 Yr -6.1% -35.3% 246.7% 41.88%
3 Yr -0.3%* -13.6% 47.7% 69.73%
5 Yr -4.1%* -14.8% 23.1% 69.46%
10 Yr -0.9%* -7.6% 10.0% 58.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -51.3% 81.2% 91.64%
2021 22.2% -3.9% 24.3% 1.48%
2020 -7.0% -14.7% 10.5% 89.60%
2019 5.7% -0.2% 9.4% 19.09%
2018 -4.0% -7.1% 0.8% 86.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -22.8% 328.6% 79.42%
1 Yr -6.1% -35.3% 246.7% 42.24%
3 Yr -0.3%* -13.6% 47.7% 68.85%
5 Yr -4.1%* -14.8% 23.1% 72.96%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.5% 14.1% 64.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -51.3% 81.2% 91.64%
2021 22.2% -3.9% 24.3% 1.48%
2020 -7.0% -14.7% 10.5% 89.60%
2019 5.7% -0.2% 9.4% 19.09%
2018 -1.6% -6.8% 0.8% 53.74%

NAV & Total Return History

IVRTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVRTX Category Low Category High IVRTX % Rank
Net Assets 246 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 65.18%
Number of Holdings 41 20 642 54.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 143 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 66.43%
Weighting of Top 10 52.78% 15.9% 99.8% 31.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 11.00%
  2. Equinix Inc 6.76%
  3. Sun Communities Inc 5.08%
  4. Realty Income Corp 4.86%
  5. Simon Property Group Inc 4.84%
  6. CubeSmart 4.71%
  7. Extra Space Storage Inc 4.62%
  8. Camden Property Trust 4.46%
  9. Equity Residential 4.03%
  10. VEREIT Inc Class A 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVRTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% 0.01% 106.94% 22.02%
Cash 		0.37% -98.06% 25.84% 75.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 38.99%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 42.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 30.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 37.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVRTX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 11.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 25.19%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 43.51%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 29.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 26.34%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 36.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 25.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 33.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 24.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 55.34%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 30.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVRTX % Rank
US 		98.90% 0.01% 101.17% 33.94%
Non US 		0.73% 0.00% 44.90% 25.63%

IVRTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.07% 26.04% 39.05%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 1.50% 67.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 66.42%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 54.73%

Sales Fees

IVRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

IVRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.11% 380.00% 67.83%

IVRTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVRTX Category Low Category High IVRTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.38% 0.00% 12.22% 88.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVRTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVRTX Category Low Category High IVRTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -1.14% 6.05% 37.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVRTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVRTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Mr. Smith has managed the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund since 2021 and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund since 2021. He joined CBRE's predecessor firm in 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Smith worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions at Alex Brown & Sons, PaineWebber and Radnor Advisors. Mr. Smith has over 29 years of real estate investment management experience. He has his B.S. from Villanova University and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Kenneth Weinberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Kenneth Weinberg is a Global Portfolio Manager, a member of CBRE Investment Management’s Listed Real Assets business’ Global Investment Policy Committee, and co-leader of the U.S. real estate securities research team. Kenneth joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2004. Prior to that, Kenneth worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions with Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. and Prudential Real Estate Investors. Kenneth has over 28 years of real estate investment management experience. Credentials - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - M.B.A., Fuqua School, Duke University, 1999 - B.S., Duke University (cum laude and with Departmental Distinction), 1991

Jonathan Miniman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Mr. Miniman is a Global Portfolio Manager, a member of the Listed Real Assets Global Investment Policy Committee, and co-leader of the U.S. real estate securities research team. Jonathan joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2002. Prior to that, Jonathan worked at Group One Trading as a trader. Jonathan has over 20 years of financial industry experience. Credentials - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - B.S., Villanova University, 2001 (cum laude)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

