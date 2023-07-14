Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
IVIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.22 -0.07 -0.41%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (IVIAX) Primary C (IVIFX) Inst (IVVYX) Inst (ICEIX) Retirement (IYITX) Retirement (IINCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

20.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$1.68 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IVIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    May 13, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    F. Chace Brundige

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Such companies primarily will be located in, or principally traded in, developed European and Asian/Pacific Basin markets. In seeking to enhance potential return, the Fund also may invest in issuers located or doing business in emerging market countries, which generally will include the more developed of the emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in depositary receipts of foreign issuers.

The Manager believes that there are often dislocations and valuation discrepancies in the international financial markets and, therefore, it seeks to find and invest in what it believes are mispriced countries, sectors, currencies, and, ultimately, stocks with attractive valuations relative to their potential and to their global peer group. The Manager uses a disciplined approach while looking for investment opportunities around the world, preferring companies that it believes to have strong and growing competitive positions and reasonable valuations.

The Manager begins its investment process by establishing a top-down global macro view which is built by constantly assessing developments in global gross domestic product, business and product cycles, foreign exchange, relative valuations and politics around the world. It then overlays its long-term investment themes on top of the macro view in an effort to identify sectors, countries and currencies that the Manager believes will benefit under its macro view. The Manager next follows a bottom-up approach to its stock selection and evaluates individual companies based on various factors, including: free cash flow, sales growth, financial leverage, and return on invested capital along with various valuation metrics. The Manager uses various data and screening services as part of its stock-selection process, primarily to assess return on invested capital and relative valuation.

Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities. In an effort to manage foreign currency exposure, the Fund may use forward contracts to either increase or decrease exposure to a given currency.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities of that type. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it had a change in its top-down view, if it believes the security no longer offers significant return potential, if there exists political or economic instability in the issuer’s country, if it believes the security is showing signs of deteriorating fundamentals, if there is weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and/or if there is a change in the Manager’s macroeconomic perspective. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

IVIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% 2.1% 19.2% 45.96%
1 Yr 20.3% -20.6% 27.8% 21.13%
3 Yr 6.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 16.69%
5 Yr -0.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 75.28%
10 Yr 1.2%* -6.0% 9.9% 58.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -43.6% 71.3% 26.98%
2021 5.2% -15.4% 9.4% 9.02%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 77.32%
2019 3.6% -0.5% 8.5% 89.68%
2018 -5.7% -13.0% -0.7% 92.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -16.4% 19.2% 45.82%
1 Yr 20.3% -27.2% 27.8% 20.14%
3 Yr 6.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 15.75%
5 Yr 1.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 42.79%
10 Yr 3.7%* -2.6% 10.2% 22.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -43.6% 71.3% 26.98%
2021 5.2% -15.4% 9.4% 9.02%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 77.32%
2019 3.6% -0.5% 8.5% 89.68%
2018 -4.0% -13.0% -0.7% 66.43%

NAV & Total Return History

IVIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVIFX Category Low Category High IVIFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.68 B 1.02 M 369 B 32.01%
Number of Holdings 78 1 10801 67.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 412 M 0 34.5 B 29.81%
Weighting of Top 10 22.89% 1.9% 101.9% 53.22%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 0.00% 122.60% 36.75%
Cash 		1.14% -65.15% 100.00% 59.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 89.87%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 92.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 88.45%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 89.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIFX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		17.34% 0.00% 36.36% 5.24%
Financial Services 		16.87% 0.00% 47.75% 62.30%
Industrials 		16.77% 5.17% 99.49% 22.71%
Technology 		11.28% 0.00% 36.32% 54.44%
Healthcare 		11.08% 0.00% 21.01% 61.28%
Energy 		10.77% 0.00% 16.89% 1.75%
Consumer Defense 		8.16% 0.00% 32.29% 71.62%
Communication Services 		3.43% 0.00% 21.69% 87.77%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 23.86% 94.76%
Utilities 		2.00% 0.00% 13.68% 65.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 96.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVIFX % Rank
Non US 		95.63% 0.00% 124.02% 48.07%
US 		3.23% -7.71% 68.98% 30.67%

IVIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.06% 0.02% 26.51% 8.63%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.60% 85.61%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 99.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 9.14%

Sales Fees

IVIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 96.67%

Trading Fees

IVIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 2.00% 247.00% 79.97%

IVIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVIFX Category Low Category High IVIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 13.15% 97.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVIFX Category Low Category High IVIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.23% -0.93% 6.38% 94.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IVIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

F. Chace Brundige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Brundige joined Ivy Investment Management Company as an assistant portfolio manager for the Large Cap Growth equity team, and became a portfolio manager in Feb. 2006. He is Senior Vice President of IICO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for other investment companies for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Brundige holds a BS degree in Finance from Kansas State University, and has earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Mr. Brundige is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Charles John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Charles John works at Ivy Investments, Waddell & Reed as a Global Equity Investment Analyst responsible for investment opportunities in the Semiconductor, Semiconductor Equipment and Communications Equipment Sectors across all market cap ranges and serves as a portfolio manager for the International Core Equity.

Aditya Kapoor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Kapoor joined Ivy Investment Management Company in 2008 as an equity investment analyst. He has served as Assistant Vice President and assistant portfolio manager for other investment companies managed by IICO since 2013. He earned a Bachelor of Technology in Production and Industrial Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi), and holds an MBA from The Johnson School at Cornell University. Mr. Kapoor is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

