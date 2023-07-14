Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.9%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Such companies primarily will be located in, or principally traded in, developed European and Asian/Pacific Basin markets. In seeking to enhance potential return, the Fund also may invest in issuers located or doing business in emerging market countries, which generally will include the more developed of the emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in depositary receipts of foreign issuers.
The Manager believes that there are often dislocations and valuation discrepancies in the international financial markets and, therefore, it seeks to find and invest in what it believes are mispriced countries, sectors, currencies, and, ultimately, stocks with attractive valuations relative to their potential and to their global peer group. The Manager uses a disciplined approach while looking for investment opportunities around the world, preferring companies that it believes to have strong and growing competitive positions and reasonable valuations.
The Manager begins its investment process by establishing a top-down global macro view which is built by constantly assessing developments in global gross domestic product, business and product cycles, foreign exchange, relative valuations and politics around the world. It then overlays its long-term investment themes on top of the macro view in an effort to identify sectors, countries and currencies that the Manager believes will benefit under its macro view. The Manager next follows a bottom-up approach to its stock selection and evaluates individual companies based on various factors, including: free cash flow, sales growth, financial leverage, and return on invested capital along with various valuation metrics. The Manager uses various data and screening services as part of its stock-selection process, primarily to assess return on invested capital and relative valuation.
Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities. In an effort to manage foreign currency exposure, the Fund may use forward contracts to either increase or decrease exposure to a given currency.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities of that type. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it had a change in its top-down view, if it believes the security no longer offers significant return potential, if there exists political or economic instability in the issuer’s country, if it believes the security is showing signs of deteriorating fundamentals, if there is weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and/or if there is a change in the Manager’s macroeconomic perspective. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|IVIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|39.86%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|18.30%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|14.14%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|68.50%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|51.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|IVIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|IVIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|39.72%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|17.73%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|12.54%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|31.88%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|12.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|IVIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|IVIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.68 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|31.87%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|1
|10801
|67.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|412 M
|0
|34.5 B
|29.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.89%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|53.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|36.61%
|Cash
|1.14%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|59.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|89.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|91.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|88.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|88.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVIAX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.34%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|5.09%
|Financial Services
|16.87%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|62.15%
|Industrials
|16.77%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|22.56%
|Technology
|11.28%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|54.29%
|Healthcare
|11.08%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|61.14%
|Energy
|10.77%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|1.60%
|Consumer Defense
|8.16%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|71.47%
|Communication Services
|3.43%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|87.63%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|94.61%
|Utilities
|2.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|65.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|96.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IVIAX % Rank
|Non US
|95.63%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|47.93%
|US
|3.23%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|30.53%
|IVIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|25.88%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|85.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.06%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|8.86%
|IVIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|37.36%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|IVIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IVIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|79.80%
|IVIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.72%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|96.88%
|IVIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IVIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IVIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.89%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|79.04%
|IVIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.504
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2001
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Charles John works at Ivy Investments, Waddell & Reed as a Global Equity Investment Analyst responsible for investment opportunities in the Semiconductor, Semiconductor Equipment and Communications Equipment Sectors across all market cap ranges and serves as a portfolio manager for the International Core Equity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Kapoor joined Ivy Investment Management Company in 2008 as an equity investment analyst. He has served as Assistant Vice President and assistant portfolio manager for other investment companies managed by IICO since 2013. He earned a Bachelor of Technology in Production and Industrial Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi), and holds an MBA from The Johnson School at Cornell University. Mr. Kapoor is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Brundige joined Ivy Investment Management Company as an assistant portfolio manager for the Large Cap Growth equity team, and became a portfolio manager in Feb. 2006. He is Senior Vice President of IICO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for other investment companies for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Brundige holds a BS degree in Finance from Kansas State University, and has earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Mr. Brundige is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
