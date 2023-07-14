Delaware Ivy International Core Equity Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Such companies primarily will be located in, or principally traded in, developed European and Asian/Pacific Basin markets. In seeking to enhance potential return, the Fund also may invest in issuers located or doing business in emerging market countries, which generally will include the more developed of the emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in depositary receipts of foreign issuers.

The Manager believes that there are often dislocations and valuation discrepancies in the international financial markets and, therefore, it seeks to find and invest in what it believes are mispriced countries, sectors, currencies, and, ultimately, stocks with attractive valuations relative to their potential and to their global peer group. The Manager uses a disciplined approach while looking for investment opportunities around the world, preferring companies that it believes to have strong and growing competitive positions and reasonable valuations.

The Manager begins its investment process by establishing a top-down global macro view which is built by constantly assessing developments in global gross domestic product, business and product cycles, foreign exchange, relative valuations and politics around the world. It then overlays its long-term investment themes on top of the macro view in an effort to identify sectors, countries and currencies that the Manager believes will benefit under its macro view. The Manager next follows a bottom-up approach to its stock selection and evaluates individual companies based on various factors, including: free cash flow, sales growth, financial leverage, and return on invested capital along with various valuation metrics. The Manager uses various data and screening services as part of its stock-selection process, primarily to assess return on invested capital and relative valuation.

Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies (typically, companies with capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition), it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities. In an effort to manage foreign currency exposure, the Fund may use forward contracts to either increase or decrease exposure to a given currency.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities of that type. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it had a change in its top-down view, if it believes the security no longer offers significant return potential, if there exists political or economic instability in the issuer’s country, if it believes the security is showing signs of deteriorating fundamentals, if there is weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and/or if there is a change in the Manager’s macroeconomic perspective. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.