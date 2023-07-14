Home
Vitals

YTD Return

37.1%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$1.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ITYAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 37.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Voss

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers engaged in technology-related industries, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.The Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.
The Fund will concentrate its investments in the securities of issuers engaged primarily in technology-related industries. The Fund considers an issuer to be doing business in technology-related industries if it meets at least one of the following tests: (1) at least 50% of its gross income or its net sales come from activities in technology-related industries; (2) at least 50% of its total assets are devoted to producing revenues in technology-related industries; (3) it is classified as a member of the technology sector based on any one or more third-party providers, such as the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®), the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) or the Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS); or (4) based on other available information, the Fund’s portfolio manager determines that its primary business is within technology-related industries.
Issuers in technology-related industries include, but are not limited to, those involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, licensing, or provision of various applied technologies, hardware, software, semiconductors, telecommunications equipment and telecommunications/media distribution services, medical technology, biotechnology, as well as service-related companies in the information technology industry.
The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio manager to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. While the portfolio manager may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, the portfolio manager tends to favor the securities of mid- and large-capitalization issuers.
The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include securities of issuers located in emerging marketcountries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts or local shares to gain exposure to foreign companies.
The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including options and futures contracts.
The Fund can use options, including call options, for hedging and investment purposes.
The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to gain exposure to the broad market by equitizing cash and as a hedge against downside risk.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can.
Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) uses a bottom-up stock selection process designed to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the NASDAQ Composite Total Return Index), as well as a disciplined portfolio construction process designed to manage risk. To narrow the investment universe, the Adviser uses a holistic approach that emphasizes fundamental research and, to a lesser extent, includes quantitative analysis. The Adviser then closely examines company fundamentals, including detailed modeling of all of a company’s financial statements and discussions with company management teams, suppliers, distributors, competitors and customers. The Adviser uses a variety of valuation techniques based on the company in question, the industry in which the company operates, the stage of the business cycle, and other factors that best reflect a company’s value. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with strong or improving fundamentals, attractive valuation relative to their growth prospects, and earnings expectations that appear fair to conservative.
The portfolio manager will consider selling the security of an issuer if, among other things, (1) a security’s price reaches its valuation target; (2) an issuer’s fundamentals deteriorate; (3) the catalysts for growth are no longer present or reflected in the security’s price; or (4) a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.
ITYAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.1% -29.2% 72.6% 50.21%
1 Yr 18.7% -40.8% 65.2% 56.65%
3 Yr -6.7%* -40.4% 28.1% 78.57%
5 Yr -1.4%* -30.5% 25.6% 74.19%
10 Yr 2.8%* -15.0% 24.7% 61.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.9% -73.9% 35.7% 59.56%
2021 -5.8% -25.6% 45.1% 82.14%
2020 10.8% 1.8% 60.0% 66.04%
2019 5.4% -15.0% 13.7% 77.83%
2018 -1.8% -12.8% 31.5% 46.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.1% -54.1% 72.3% 39.48%
1 Yr 18.7% -62.3% 65.2% 39.32%
3 Yr -6.7%* -40.4% 36.7% 79.91%
5 Yr -1.4%* -30.5% 29.2% 78.24%
10 Yr 6.2%* -15.0% 25.4% 77.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.9% -73.9% 35.7% 59.56%
2021 -5.8% -25.6% 45.1% 82.14%
2020 10.8% 1.8% 60.0% 66.04%
2019 5.4% -15.0% 13.7% 77.83%
2018 -1.8% -12.8% 31.5% 61.83%

NAV & Total Return History

ITYAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ITYAX Category Low Category High ITYAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.26 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 38.46%
Number of Holdings 51 10 397 59.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 683 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 37.71%
Weighting of Top 10 52.67% 7.6% 100.0% 38.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.59%
  2. Apple Inc 8.52%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 7.42%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.02%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.36%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.23%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 4.21%
  8. Sony Group Corp 4.00%
  9. Sony Group Corp 4.00%
  10. Sony Group Corp 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ITYAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.25% 68.59% 100.53% 76.27%
Cash 		3.75% -0.53% 15.91% 21.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 21.61%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 26.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 19.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 18.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITYAX % Rank
Technology 		66.10% 2.80% 100.00% 63.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.59% 0.00% 32.97% 28.81%
Communication Services 		8.46% 0.00% 97.05% 60.59%
Financial Services 		8.17% 0.00% 38.36% 15.68%
Healthcare 		7.93% 0.00% 25.57% 10.17%
Basic Materials 		0.74% 0.00% 2.38% 3.81%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 16.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 36.86%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 71.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 16.53%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 24.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITYAX % Rank
US 		90.07% 19.45% 100.53% 37.71%
Non US 		6.18% 0.00% 80.40% 63.98%

ITYAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ITYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.08% 3.60% 41.99%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.03% 1.95% 31.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ITYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 63.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ITYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ITYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.69% 281.00% 72.83%

ITYAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ITYAX Category Low Category High ITYAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 34.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ITYAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ITYAX Category Low Category High ITYAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -2.30% 2.08% 68.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ITYAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ITYAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Voss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Erik Voss is a portfolio manager and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Voss was a portfolio manager with J&W Seligman Investments focusing on growth equity portfolios. As leader of the Seligman Growth team, he managed eight sector analysts and implemented a process he has developed over his career. Previously, Mr. Voss worked on teams at both Conseco Capital and Wells Capital Management, where at the latter he managed two large-cap growth portfolios. Before Wells Capital, he was an analyst for Gardner Lewis Asset Management, where he researched and invested in stocks of all market capitalizations and across multiple industries. Mr. Voss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a Master of Science degree in finance, both from the University of Wisconsin, where he was also a member of the Applied Securities Program. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

