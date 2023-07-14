The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers engaged in technology-related industries, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in the securities of issuers engaged primarily in technology-related industries. The Fund considers an issuer to be doing business in technology-related industries if it meets at least one of the following tests: (1) at least 50% of its gross income or its net sales come from activities in technology-related industries; (2) at least 50% of its total assets are devoted to producing revenues in technology-related industries; (3) it is classified as a member of the technology sector based on any one or more third-party providers, such as the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS ® ), the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) or the Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS); or (4) based on other available information, the Fund’s portfolio manager determines that its primary business is within technology-related industries.

Issuers in technology-related industries include, but are not limited to, those involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, licensing, or provision of various applied technologies, hardware, software, semiconductors, telecommunications equipment and telecommunications/media distribution services, medical technology, biotechnology, as well as service-related companies in the information technology industry.

The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio manager to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. While the portfolio manager may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, the portfolio manager tends to favor the securities of mid- and large-capitalization issuers.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include securities of issuers located in emerging market countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts or local shares to gain exposure to foreign companies.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including options and futures contracts.

The Fund can use options, including call options, for hedging and investment purposes.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to gain exposure to the broad market by equitizing cash and as a hedge against downside risk.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can.

Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) uses a bottom-up stock selection process designed to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the NASDAQ Composite Total Return Index), as well as a disciplined portfolio construction process designed to manage risk. To narrow the investment universe, the Adviser uses a holistic approach that emphasizes fundamental research and, to a lesser extent, includes quantitative analysis. The Adviser then closely examines company fundamentals, including detailed modeling of all of a company’s financial statements and discussions with company management teams, suppliers, distributors, competitors and customers. The Adviser uses a variety of valuation techniques based on the company in question, the industry in which the company operates, the stage of the business cycle, and other factors that best reflect a company’s value. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with strong or improving fundamentals, attractive valuation relative to their growth prospects, and earnings expectations that appear fair to conservative.