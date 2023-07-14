Home
Trending ETFs

Invesco Technology Fund

mutual fund
FTPSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$64.35 -0.29 -0.45%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inv (FTCHX) Primary Retirement (FTPIX) C (ITHCX) A (ITYAX) Inst (ITYYX) Other (FTPSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Technology Fund

FTPSX | Fund

$64.35

$1.26 B

0.00%

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

37.4%

1 yr return

19.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$1.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$64.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 37.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Voss

Fund Description

FTPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.4% -29.2% 72.6% 47.21%
1 Yr 19.6% -40.8% 65.2% 51.50%
3 Yr -4.2%* -40.4% 28.1% 70.09%
5 Yr 1.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 58.53%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 24.7% 89.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -73.9% 35.7% 57.33%
2021 -3.1% -25.6% 45.1% 74.11%
2020 11.4% 1.8% 60.0% 57.55%
2019 5.9% -15.0% 13.7% 72.91%
2018 -1.5% -12.8% 31.5% 42.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.4% -54.1% 72.3% 36.48%
1 Yr 19.6% -62.3% 65.2% 35.04%
3 Yr -4.2%* -40.4% 36.7% 71.50%
5 Yr 1.0%* -30.5% 29.2% 70.98%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% 89.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -73.9% 35.7% 57.33%
2021 -3.1% -25.6% 45.1% 74.11%
2020 11.4% 1.8% 60.0% 57.55%
2019 5.9% -15.0% 13.7% 72.91%
2018 -1.5% -12.8% 31.5% 56.99%

NAV & Total Return History

FTPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTPSX Category Low Category High FTPSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.26 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 37.61%
Number of Holdings 51 10 397 58.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 683 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 36.86%
Weighting of Top 10 52.67% 7.6% 100.0% 37.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.59%
  2. Apple Inc 8.52%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 7.42%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.02%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.36%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.23%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 4.21%
  8. Sony Group Corp 4.00%
  9. Sony Group Corp 4.00%
  10. Sony Group Corp 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTPSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.25% 68.59% 100.53% 75.42%
Cash 		3.75% -0.53% 15.91% 20.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 20.34%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 25.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 17.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 17.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTPSX % Rank
Technology 		66.10% 2.80% 100.00% 62.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.59% 0.00% 32.97% 27.97%
Communication Services 		8.46% 0.00% 97.05% 59.75%
Financial Services 		8.17% 0.00% 38.36% 14.83%
Healthcare 		7.93% 0.00% 25.57% 9.32%
Basic Materials 		0.74% 0.00% 2.38% 2.97%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 15.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 35.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 70.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 15.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 23.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTPSX % Rank
US 		90.07% 19.45% 100.53% 36.86%
Non US 		6.18% 0.00% 80.40% 63.14%

FTPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.08% 3.60% 67.53%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.03% 1.95% 30.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FTPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.69% 281.00% 71.74%

FTPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTPSX Category Low Category High FTPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 33.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTPSX Category Low Category High FTPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.35% -2.30% 2.08% 42.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Voss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Erik Voss is a portfolio manager and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Voss was a portfolio manager with J&W Seligman Investments focusing on growth equity portfolios. As leader of the Seligman Growth team, he managed eight sector analysts and implemented a process he has developed over his career. Previously, Mr. Voss worked on teams at both Conseco Capital and Wells Capital Management, where at the latter he managed two large-cap growth portfolios. Before Wells Capital, he was an analyst for Gardner Lewis Asset Management, where he researched and invested in stocks of all market capitalizations and across multiple industries. Mr. Voss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and a Master of Science degree in finance, both from the University of Wisconsin, where he was also a member of the Applied Securities Program. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

