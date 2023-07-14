Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
36.9%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
Net Assets
$1.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.9%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ITGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|12.08%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|91.13%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|76.20%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|89.74%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|82.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|ITGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-51.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|95.23%
|2021
|4.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|43.45%
|2020
|9.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|32.57%
|2019
|0.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|97.22%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|80.55%
|Period
|ITGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|11.26%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|86.94%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|75.89%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|91.10%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|66.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|ITGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-51.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|95.23%
|2021
|4.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|43.45%
|2020
|9.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|32.57%
|2019
|0.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|97.22%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|87.42%
|ITGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ITGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.44 B
|189 K
|222 B
|45.77%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|2
|3509
|28.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|784 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|45.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.87%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|25.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ITGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.19%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|88.87%
|Cash
|2.93%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|22.84%
|Other
|1.20%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|5.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.68%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|1.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|53.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|52.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ITGSX % Rank
|Technology
|40.55%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|28.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|25.20%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|4.70%
|Communication Services
|15.29%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|12.12%
|Healthcare
|8.20%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|88.38%
|Industrials
|5.36%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|60.84%
|Financial Services
|4.84%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|87.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.56%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|67.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|66.61%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|83.76%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|78.32%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|93.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ITGSX % Rank
|US
|90.48%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|74.11%
|Non US
|4.71%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|36.03%
|ITGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|41.14%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|49.60%
|ITGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ITGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ITGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|43.28%
|ITGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ITGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|58.41%
|ITGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ITGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ITGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|73.40%
|ITGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$9.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2019
|$10.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2010
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.115
|ExtraDividend
|Jul 06, 2005
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2014
8.38
8.4%
Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...