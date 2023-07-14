Home
VY® T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
ITGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$80.67 +0.28 +0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ITGIX) Primary Adv (IGEAX) S (ITGSX) S (ITRGX)
Vitals

YTD Return

37.1%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

Net Assets

$1.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$80.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ITGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 37.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Nov 28, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Fath

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any change in this investment policy. The Portfolio concentrates its investments in growth companies. The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) seeks investments in companies that have the ability to pay increasing dividends through strong cash flows and whose rates of earnings growth are considered above average. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks companies with a lucrative niche in the economy that the Sub-Adviser believes will give them the ability to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth. As growth investors, the Sub-Adviser believes that when a company's earnings grow faster than both inflation and the overall economy, the market will eventually reward it with a higher stock price.The Portfolio may also purchase, to a limited extent, foreign stocks, hybrid securities, futures, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts, in keeping with its investment objectives. Any investments in futures would typically serve as an efficient means of gaining exposure to certain markets or as a cash management tool to maintain liquidity while being invested in the market. Forward foreign currency exchange contracts would primarily be used to help protect the Portfolio's foreign holdings from unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Portfolio may have exposure to foreign currencies through its investment in foreign securities, its direct holdings of foreign currencies or through its use of foreign currency exchange contracts for the purchase or sale of a fixed quantity of foreign currency at a future date. The Portfolio's investments in foreign securities, including emerging markets, are limited to 30% of the Portfolio’s assets. The Portfolio may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the technology-related sector.The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio may also invest, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”), in affiliated and internally managed money market funds of the Sub-Adviser. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in U.S. and foreign dollar denominated money market securities and U.S. and foreign dollar currencies.In pursuing its investment objectives, the Sub-Adviser has the discretion to deviate from its normal investment criteria, as described above, and purchase securities that it believes will provide an opportunity for gain. These special situations might arise when the Sub-Adviser believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons including an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, a favorable competitive development, or a change in management.The Portfolio is non-diversified, which means it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a single issuer.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
ITGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.1% -41.7% 64.0% 11.83%
1 Yr 4.0% -46.2% 77.9% 88.41%
3 Yr -4.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 73.46%
5 Yr -5.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 87.64%
10 Yr 0.7%* -16.8% 19.6% 73.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.6% -85.9% 81.6% 94.73%
2021 5.4% -31.0% 26.7% 40.32%
2020 9.6% -13.0% 34.8% 30.63%
2019 1.1% -6.0% 10.6% 96.67%
2018 -3.5% -15.9% 2.0% 77.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.1% -41.7% 64.0% 11.01%
1 Yr 4.0% -46.2% 77.9% 84.06%
3 Yr -4.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 73.11%
5 Yr -5.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 88.94%
10 Yr 6.0%* -16.8% 19.7% 61.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.6% -85.9% 81.6% 94.73%
2021 5.4% -31.0% 26.7% 40.32%
2020 9.6% -13.0% 34.8% 30.63%
2019 1.1% -6.0% 10.6% 96.67%
2018 -3.5% -15.9% 3.1% 85.51%

NAV & Total Return History

ITGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ITGIX Category Low Category High ITGIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.44 B 189 K 222 B 45.52%
Number of Holdings 92 2 3509 27.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 784 M -1.37 M 104 B 44.77%
Weighting of Top 10 51.87% 11.4% 116.5% 24.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.15%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 10.56%
  3. Apple Inc 8.58%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.39%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.96%
  6. Rivian Automotive Inc Class A 2.77%
  7. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 2.74%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.62%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.40%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ITGIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.19% 50.26% 104.50% 88.62%
Cash 		2.93% -10.83% 49.73% 22.59%
Other 		1.20% -2.66% 17.15% 5.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.68% 0.00% 4.41% 1.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 22.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 21.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITGIX % Rank
Technology 		40.55% 0.00% 65.70% 28.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		25.20% 0.00% 62.57% 4.45%
Communication Services 		15.29% 0.00% 66.40% 11.87%
Healthcare 		8.20% 0.00% 39.76% 88.13%
Industrials 		5.36% 0.00% 30.65% 60.59%
Financial Services 		4.84% 0.00% 43.06% 87.14%
Basic Materials 		0.56% 0.00% 18.91% 66.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 46.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 75.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 64.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 90.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITGIX % Rank
US 		90.48% 34.69% 100.00% 73.87%
Non US 		4.71% 0.00% 54.22% 35.78%

ITGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ITGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 20.29% 64.15%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 68.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 42.56%

Sales Fees

ITGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ITGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ITGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 316.74% 40.95%

ITGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ITGIX Category Low Category High ITGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 32.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ITGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ITGIX Category Low Category High ITGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -6.13% 1.75% 57.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ITGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ITGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Fath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2014

8.38

8.4%

Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

