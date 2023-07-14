Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any change in this investment policy. The Portfolio concentrates its investments in growth companies. The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) seeks investments in companies that have the ability to pay increasing dividends through strong cash flows and whose rates of earnings growth are considered above average. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks companies with a lucrative niche in the economy that the Sub-Adviser believes will give them the ability to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth. As growth investors, the Sub-Adviser believes that when a company's earnings grow faster than both inflation and the overall economy, the market will eventually reward it with a higher stock price. The Portfolio may also purchase, to a limited extent, foreign stocks, hybrid securities, futures, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts, in keeping with its investment objectives. Any investments in futures would typically serve as an efficient means of gaining exposure to certain markets or as a cash management tool to maintain liquidity while being invested in the market. Forward foreign currency exchange contracts would primarily be used to help protect the Portfolio's foreign holdings from unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Portfolio may have exposure to foreign currencies through its investment in foreign securities, its direct holdings of foreign currencies or through its use of foreign currency exchange contracts for the purchase or sale of a fixed quantity of foreign currency at a future date. The Portfolio's investments in foreign securities, including emerging markets, are limited to 30% of the Portfolio’s assets. The Portfolio may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the technology-related sector. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may also invest, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”), in affiliated and internally managed money market funds of the Sub-Adviser. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in U.S. and foreign dollar denominated money market securities and U.S. and foreign dollar currencies. In pursuing its investment objectives, the Sub-Adviser has the discretion to deviate from its normal investment criteria, as described above, and purchase securities that it believes will provide an opportunity for gain. These special situations might arise when the Sub-Adviser believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons including an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, a favorable competitive development, or a change in management. The Portfolio is non-diversified, which means it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a single issuer. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.