Trending ETFs

VY® Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio

mutual fund
IOGPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.21 -0.07 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IGMIX) Primary S (IGMSX) Adv (IGMAX) S (IOGPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio

IOGPX | Fund

$17.21

$1.23 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.2%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$1.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IOGPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Delano

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests mainly in common stocks of companies in the United States and foreign countries. The Portfolio can invest without limit in foreign securities and can invest in any country, including countries with developing or emerging markets. However, the Portfolio currently emphasizes investments in developed markets such as the United States, Western European countries and Japan. The Portfolio does not limit its investments to companies in a particular capitalization range, but currently focuses its investments in mid- and large-capitalization companies.The Portfolio is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular country. The Portfolio normally will invest in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States). In selecting securities for the Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) looks primarily for foreign and U.S. companies with high growth potential. The Sub-Adviser uses fundamental analysis of a company's financial statements, management structure, operations and product development, and considers factors affecting the industry of which the issuer is a part.The foreign securities the Portfolio can buy include stocks and other equity securities of companies organized under the laws of a foreign country, or companies that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets abroad, or derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments, or sales outside the United States. Foreign securities include securities traded primarily on foreign securities exchanges, or in the foreign over-the-counter market. The Portfolio may purchase American Depository Shares (“ADS”) as part of American Depository Receipt (“ADR”) issuances, which are negotiable certificates traded on a U.S. exchange issued by a U.S. bank representing a specified number of shares in a foreign stock.The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio's investments include common stocks of foreign and domestic companies that the Sub-Adviser believes have growth potential. Growth companies can be new or established companies that may be developing new products or services that have relatively favorable prospects, or that are expanding into new and growing markets. Growth companies may be applying new technology, new or improved distribution techniques, or developing new services that might enable them to capture a dominant or important market position. Growth companies tend to retain a large part of their earnings and therefore, do not tend to emphasize paying dividends and may not pay dividends for some time. They are selected because the Sub-Adviser believes the price of their stock will increase over the long term.The Portfolio may also invest in other equity instruments such as preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments, including options, futures, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts. The Portfolio can buy and sell hedging instruments (forward contracts, futures, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, and put and call options). Derivatives may allow the Portfolio to increase or decrease its exposure to certain markets or risk. The Portfolio may use derivatives to seek to increase its investment return or for hedging purposes against certain market risks. The Portfolio can also buy debt instruments. The Portfolio normally does not intend to invest more than 5% of its total assets in debt instruments.The allocation of the Portfolio's investment portfolio among different investments will vary over time based upon the Sub-Adviser's evaluation of economic and market trends. The Portfolio's investment portfolio might not always include all of the different types of investments described in this Prospectus. The Sub-Adviser tries to reduce risks by carefully researching securities before they are purchased. The Portfolio attempts to reduce its exposure to market risks by diversifying its investments. Also, the Portfolio does not concentrate 25% or more of its assets in any one industry. However, changes in the overall market prices of securities and the income they pay can occur at any time. In addition, from time to time, the Portfolio may increase the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular industry. The share price of the Portfolio will change daily based on changes in market prices of securities and market conditions and in response to other economic events.The Sub-Adviser primarily looks for quality companies, regardless of domicile, that have sustainable growth. The Sub-Adviser’s investment approach combines a thematic approach to idea generation with bottom-up, fundamental company analysis. The Sub-Adviser seeks to identify secular changes in the world and looks for pockets of durable change that it believes will drive global growth for the next decade. These large scale structural themes are referred to collectively as MANTRA®: Mass Affluence, New Technology, Restructuring, and Aging. The Sub-Adviser does not target a fixed allocation with regard to any particular theme, and may choose to focus on various sub-themes within each theme. Within each sub-theme, the Sub-Adviser employs fundamental company analysis to select investments for the Portfolio. The economic characteristics the Sub-Adviser seeks include a combination of high return on invested capital, good cash flow characteristics, high barriers to entry, dominant market share, a strong competitive position, talented management, and balance sheet strength that the Sub-Adviser believes will enable the company to fund its own growth. These criteria may vary. The Sub-Adviser also considers how industry dynamics, market trends and general economic conditions may affect a company's earnings outlook.The Sub-Adviser has a long-term investment horizon of typically three to five years. The Sub-Adviser also has a contrarian buy discipline; it buys high quality companies that fit its investment criteria when their valuations underestimate their long-term earnings potential. For example, a company's stock price may dislocate from its fundamental outlook due to a short-term earnings glitch or negative, short-term market sentiment, which can give rise to an investment opportunity. The Sub-Adviser monitors individual issuers for changes in earnings potential or other effects of changing market conditions that may trigger a decision to sell a security, but do not require a decision to do so.At times, the Portfolio may seek to benefit from what are considered to be “special situations,” such as mergers, reorganizations, restructurings or other unusual events that are expected to affect a particular issuer. There is a risk that the anticipated change or event might not occur, which could cause the price of the security to fall, perhaps sharply. In that case, the investment might not produce the expected gains or might cause a loss. This is an aggressive investment technique that may be considered speculative.The Portfolio may invest up to 15% of its assets in illiquid or restricted securities. The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IOGPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IOGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.2% -35.6% 29.2% 76.62%
1 Yr 3.6% 17.3% 252.4% 19.43%
3 Yr -1.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 35.64%
5 Yr -4.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 22.95%
10 Yr 0.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 30.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IOGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -24.3% 957.1% 24.59%
2021 4.7% -38.3% 47.1% 97.35%
2020 6.7% -54.2% 0.6% 81.97%
2019 1.8% -76.0% 54.1% 3.95%
2018 -4.5% -26.1% 47.8% 98.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IOGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.2% -35.6% 29.2% 76.73%
1 Yr 3.6% 11.4% 252.4% 18.18%
3 Yr -1.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 33.82%
5 Yr -4.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 21.74%
10 Yr 2.9%* -6.9% 18.3% 30.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IOGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -24.3% 957.1% 24.59%
2021 4.7% -33.1% 47.1% 97.60%
2020 6.7% -44.4% 1.8% 86.68%
2019 1.8% -6.5% 54.1% 6.00%
2018 -4.5% -14.4% 47.8% 77.83%

NAV & Total Return History

IOGPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IOGPX Category Low Category High IOGPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.23 B 199 K 133 B 22.70%
Number of Holdings 68 1 9075 52.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 649 M -18 M 37.6 B 22.14%
Weighting of Top 10 52.13% 9.1% 100.0% 18.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 11.22%
  2. S&P Global Inc 5.82%
  3. Intuit Inc 5.81%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.77%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.77%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.77%
  7. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.77%
  8. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.77%
  9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.77%
  10. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IOGPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% 61.84% 125.47% 20.70%
Cash 		0.61% -174.70% 23.12% 75.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% -0.01% 5.28% 59.69%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 63.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 54.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 56.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IOGPX % Rank
Technology 		30.31% 0.00% 49.87% 13.88%
Communication Services 		15.74% 0.00% 57.66% 6.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.49% 0.00% 40.94% 22.14%
Industrials 		13.98% 0.00% 44.06% 14.54%
Healthcare 		9.93% 0.00% 35.42% 86.12%
Financial Services 		9.22% 0.00% 38.42% 75.77%
Real Estate 		3.46% 0.00% 39.48% 37.11%
Basic Materials 		1.89% 0.00% 38.60% 79.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 85.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 82.93%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 98.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IOGPX % Rank
US 		56.79% 0.13% 103.82% 55.62%
Non US 		42.60% 0.58% 99.46% 29.85%

IOGPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IOGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 44.27% 46.29%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.82% 47.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 60.31%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 63.95%

Sales Fees

IOGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IOGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IOGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 395.00% 3.78%

IOGPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IOGPX Category Low Category High IOGPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 54.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IOGPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IOGPX Category Low Category High IOGPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.69% -4.27% 12.65% 87.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IOGPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IOGPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Delano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

John Delano, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, Mr. Delano was a Vice President and Director of Equity Research, Global Team of Oppenheimer since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Delano worked as a Senior Research Analyst in OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2007. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, John worked at Putnam Investments as an analyst covering large-cap growth focusing on hardware, software and telecommunication services. During his nine-year tenure at Putnam Investments, John was also a derivatives analyst as well as an equity analyst focusing on retail. Prior to that, he worked as a trader at NationsBanc-CRT. John holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Duke University. John is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

