Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests mainly in common stocks of companies in the United States and foreign countries. The Portfolio can invest without limit in foreign securities and can invest in any country, including countries with developing or emerging markets. However, the Portfolio currently emphasizes investments in developed markets such as the United States, Western European countries and Japan. The Portfolio does not limit its investments to companies in a particular capitalization range, but currently focuses its investments in mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Portfolio is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular country. The Portfolio normally will invest in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States). In selecting securities for the Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) looks primarily for foreign and U.S. companies with high growth potential. The Sub-Adviser uses fundamental analysis of a company's financial statements, management structure, operations and product development, and considers factors affecting the industry of which the issuer is a part. The foreign securities the Portfolio can buy include stocks and other equity securities of companies organized under the laws of a foreign country, or companies that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets abroad, or derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments, or sales outside the United States. Foreign securities include securities traded primarily on foreign securities exchanges, or in the foreign over-the-counter market. The Portfolio may purchase American Depository Shares (“ADS”) as part of American Depository Receipt (“ADR”) issuances, which are negotiable certificates traded on a U.S. exchange issued by a U.S. bank representing a specified number of shares in a foreign stock. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio's investments include common stocks of foreign and domestic companies that the Sub-Adviser believes have growth potential. Growth companies can be new or established companies that may be developing new products or services that have relatively favorable prospects, or that are expanding into new and growing markets. Growth companies may be applying new technology, new or improved distribution techniques, or developing new services that might enable them to capture a dominant or important market position. Growth companies tend to retain a large part of their earnings and therefore, do not tend to emphasize paying dividends and may not pay dividends for some time. They are selected because the Sub-Adviser believes the price of their stock will increase over the long term. The Portfolio may also invest in other equity instruments such as preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments, including options, futures, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts. The Portfolio can buy and sell hedging instruments (forward contracts, futures, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, and put and call options). Derivatives may allow the Portfolio to increase or decrease its exposure to certain markets or risk. The Portfolio may use derivatives to seek to increase its investment return or for hedging purposes against certain market risks. The Portfolio can also buy debt instruments. The Portfolio normally does not intend to invest more than 5% of its total assets in debt instruments. The allocation of the Portfolio's investment portfolio among different investments will vary over time based upon the Sub-Adviser's evaluation of economic and market trends. The Portfolio's investment portfolio might not always include all of the different types of investments described in this Prospectus. The Sub-Adviser tries to reduce risks by carefully researching securities before they are purchased. The Portfolio attempts to reduce its exposure to market risks by diversifying its investments. Also, the Portfolio does not concentrate 25% or more of its assets in any one industry. However, changes in the overall market prices of securities and the income they pay can occur at any time. In addition, from time to time, the Portfolio may increase the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular industry. The share price of the Portfolio will change daily based on changes in market prices of securities and market conditions and in response to other economic events. The Sub-Adviser primarily looks for quality companies, regardless of domicile, that have sustainable growth. The Sub-Adviser’s investment approach combines a thematic approach to idea generation with bottom-up, fundamental company analysis. The Sub-Adviser seeks to identify secular changes in the world and looks for pockets of durable change that it believes will drive global growth for the next decade. These large scale structural themes are referred to collectively as MANTRA ® : Mass Affluence, New Technology, Restructuring, and Aging. The Sub-Adviser does not target a fixed allocation with regard to any particular theme, and may choose to focus on various sub-themes within each theme. Within each sub-theme, the Sub-Adviser employs fundamental company analysis to select investments for the Portfolio. The economic characteristics the Sub-Adviser seeks include a combination of high return on invested capital, good cash flow characteristics, high barriers to entry, dominant market share, a strong competitive position, talented management, and balance sheet strength that the Sub-Adviser believes will enable the company to fund its own growth. These criteria may vary. The Sub-Adviser also considers how industry dynamics, market trends and general economic conditions may affect a company's earnings outlook. The Sub-Adviser has a long-term investment horizon of typically three to five years. The Sub-Adviser also has a contrarian buy discipline; it buys high quality companies that fit its investment criteria when their valuations underestimate their long-term earnings potential. For example, a company's stock price may dislocate from its fundamental outlook due to a short-term earnings glitch or negative, short-term market sentiment, which can give rise to an investment opportunity. The Sub-Adviser monitors individual issuers for changes in earnings potential or other effects of changing market conditions that may trigger a decision to sell a security, but do not require a decision to do so. At times, the Portfolio may seek to benefit from what are considered to be “special situations,” such as mergers, reorganizations, restructurings or other unusual events that are expected to affect a particular issuer. There is a risk that the anticipated change or event might not occur, which could cause the price of the security to fall, perhaps sharply. In that case, the investment might not produce the expected gains or might cause a loss. This is an aggressive investment technique that may be considered speculative. The Portfolio may invest up to 15% of its assets in illiquid or restricted securities. The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.