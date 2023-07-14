Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
27.3%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$1.23 B
Holdings in Top 10
52.1%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IGMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|75.50%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|18.75%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|33.94%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|21.34%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|28.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|IGMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|24.82%
|2021
|4.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|96.97%
|2020
|6.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|81.29%
|2019
|2.0%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|3.66%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|97.77%
|Period
|IGMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|75.62%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|17.50%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|32.24%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|20.27%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|27.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|IGMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|24.82%
|2021
|4.9%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|97.22%
|2020
|6.7%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|86.27%
|2019
|2.0%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|5.56%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|77.35%
|IGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.23 B
|199 K
|133 B
|22.92%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|1
|9075
|53.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|649 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|22.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.13%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|18.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.39%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|20.93%
|Cash
|0.61%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|75.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|91.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|92.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|91.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|91.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGMSX % Rank
|Technology
|30.31%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|14.10%
|Communication Services
|15.74%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|6.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.49%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|22.36%
|Industrials
|13.98%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|15.42%
|Healthcare
|9.93%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|86.34%
|Financial Services
|9.22%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|76.32%
|Real Estate
|3.46%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|37.44%
|Basic Materials
|1.89%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|79.85%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|98.90%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|98.02%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGMSX % Rank
|US
|56.79%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|55.84%
|Non US
|42.60%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|30.07%
|IGMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|57.92%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|49.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|63.52%
|IGMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IGMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IGMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|4.24%
|IGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|91.68%
|IGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.55%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|85.00%
|IGMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 05, 2019
|$3.626
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2015
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2014
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2013
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 08, 2012
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2011
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2010
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2009
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 14, 2008
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2007
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2006
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2005
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
John Delano, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, Mr. Delano was a Vice President and Director of Equity Research, Global Team of Oppenheimer since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Delano worked as a Senior Research Analyst in OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2007. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, John worked at Putnam Investments as an analyst covering large-cap growth focusing on hardware, software and telecommunication services. During his nine-year tenure at Putnam Investments, John was also a derivatives analyst as well as an equity analyst focusing on retail. Prior to that, he worked as a trader at NationsBanc-CRT. John holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Duke University. John is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
