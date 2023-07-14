Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities and equity-related instruments of issuers located in at least three countries with emerging securities markets. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. Countries with emerging markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and most of the countries of western Europe. An emerging market company is one: that is organized under the laws of, or has a principal place of business in an emerging market; where the principal securities market is in an emerging market; that derives at least 50% of its total revenues or profits from goods that are produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market; or at least 50% of the assets of which are located in an emerging market. Equity securities and equity-related instruments in which the Portfolio may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, trust or partnership interests, depositary receipts, rights and warrants, participation notes or other structured notes. The Portfolio may also invest to a lesser extent in debt instruments of issuers in countries with emerging markets. Derivatives, which are investments that have a value based on another investment, exchange rate or index, may also be used as substitutes for securities in which the Portfolio can invest. The Portfolio may use futures contracts, options, swaps, and other derivatives as tools in the management of the Portfolio’s assets. The Portfolio may use derivatives to hedge various investments and for risk management. The Portfolio may overweight or underweight countries relative to its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index SM . The Portfolio emphasizes securities that the Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued, while underweighting or avoiding securities that appear overvalued. The Portfolio typically maintains full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. However, the Portfolio may from time to time hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure into the U.S. dollar. The Portfolio may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies (such as the euro, the yen and pound sterling) and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The Portfolio may also invest in high-quality, short-term money market instruments and repurchase agreements. The Portfolio may invest in high-yield securities which are below investment-grade ( “junk bonds”). The Portfolio may invest in mortgage-related securities issued by governmental entities, certain issuers identified with the U.S. government and private issuers. These may include investments in collateralized mortgage obligations and principal-only and interest-only stripped mortgage-backed securities. The Portfolio may enter into “dollar rolls,” in which the Portfolio sells mortgage-backed securities and at the same time contracts to buy back very similar securities on a future date. The Portfolio may invest in real estate securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). Where the capital markets in certain countries are either less developed or not easy to access, the Portfolio may invest in these countries by investing in closed-end investment companies that are authorized to invest in those countries, subject to the limitations of the 1940 Act. In managing the Portfolio, the sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser) seeks to add value primarily through security selection decisions. Thus, decisions about country weightings are secondary to those about the individual securities, which make up the portfolio . The portfolio managers are primarily responsible for implementing the recommendations of the research analysts, who make their recommendations based on the security ranking system described below. Research analysts use their local expertise to identify, research, and rank companies according to their expected performance. Securities are assessed using a two-part analysis which considers: (1) expected share price returns on a medium -term forward basis (five year expected returns); and (2) longer-term business growth characteristics and qualitative factors (strategic classifications). As a part of this analysis, research analysts seek to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Portfolio invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Portfolio’ s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Portfolio for reasons other than material environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors. In order to encourage creativity, considerable autonomy is given to research analysts at the stock idea generation stage of the process. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 30% of its total assets.