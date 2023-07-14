Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.1%
1 yr return
8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
Net Assets
$351 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IJPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|85.44%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|59.77%
|3 Yr
|-14.9%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|99.58%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|99.38%
|10 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|98.05%
* Annualized
|IJPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IJPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|351 M
|717 K
|102 B
|54.99%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|10
|6734
|67.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|135 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|50.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.13%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|35.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IJPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.15%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|52.56%
|Cash
|2.84%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|42.49%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|16.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|93.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|91.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|93.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IJPIX % Rank
|Technology
|28.14%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|19.40%
|Financial Services
|25.95%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|18.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.40%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|35.83%
|Consumer Defense
|8.91%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|20.44%
|Communication Services
|7.31%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|70.50%
|Healthcare
|5.05%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|33.12%
|Industrials
|4.91%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|67.40%
|Basic Materials
|3.22%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|84.73%
|Energy
|2.57%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|73.48%
|Real Estate
|0.55%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|72.83%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|97.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IJPIX % Rank
|Non US
|94.92%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|62.39%
|US
|2.23%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|25.29%
|IJPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|36.97%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|96.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|61.03%
|IJPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IJPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IJPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|19.40%
|IJPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IJPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|97.19%
|IJPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IJPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IJPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.64%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|92.14%
|IJPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 15, 2019
|$1.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2009
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2005
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2005
17.1
17.1%
Austin Forey, managing director, is a Portfolio Manager for JPMorgan Asset Management within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team, based in London. An employee since 1988, Austin has fulfilled his role as a GEM portfolio manager since 1994. Prior to this he worked in the U.K. team, where he was deputy head of U.K. research. Before this, Austin worked as a research analyst covering engineering, and subsequently all financial sectors. Austin obtained a B.A. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University, and earned a Ph.D. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Amit Mehta, executive director, is a portfolio manager responsible for Global Emerging Markets portfolios based in London. An employee since 2011, Amit previously worked at Prusik Investment Management (2009-2011) and Atlantis Investment Management (2007-2009) where he was an Asian equities Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to this he was a Global Emerging Markets Analyst at Aviva Investors (2004-2007) and an Investment Consultant at Mercer Investment Consulting (2000-2004). Amit obtained a Bsc (Hons) in Mathematics from Kings College London. He is a holder of the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Leon Eidelman, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team based in New York. An employee since 2002, Leon is a member of the group of global emerging markets portfolio managers responsible for the fundamental, bottom-up portfolios, including the GEM Discovery and GEM Focused strategies. He is lead manager of the GEM Discovery strategy and is a portfolio manager on the GEM Focused strategy. Leon holds a B.A. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from Cornell University and is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
