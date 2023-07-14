Home
VY® JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
IJEAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.48 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
S (IJPIX) Primary S (IJPTX) Inst (IJEMX) Adv (IJEAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-16.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.8%

Net Assets

$351 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IJEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Austin Forey

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities and equity-related instruments of issuers located in at least three countries with emerging securities markets. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. Countries with emerging markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and most of the countries of western Europe. An emerging market company is one: that is organized under the laws of, or has a principal place of business in an emerging market; where the principal securities market is in an emerging market; that derives at least 50% of its total revenues or profits from goods that are produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market; or at least 50% of the assets of which are located in an emerging market. Equity securities and equity-related instruments in which the Portfolio may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, trust or partnership interests, depositary receipts, rights and warrants, participation notes or other structured notes. The Portfolio may also invest to a lesser extent in debt instruments of issuers in countries with emerging markets.Derivatives, which are investments that have a value based on another investment, exchange rate or index, may also be used as substitutes for securities in which the Portfolio can invest. The Portfolio may use futures contracts, options, swaps, and other derivatives as tools in the management of the Portfolio’s assets. The Portfolio may use derivatives to hedge various investments and for risk management.The Portfolio may overweight or underweight countries relative to its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets IndexSM. The Portfolio emphasizes securities that the Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued, while underweighting or avoiding securities that appear overvalued. The Portfolio typically maintains full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. However, the Portfolio may from time to time hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure into the U.S. dollar. The Portfolio may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies (such as the euro, the yen and pound sterling) and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The Portfolio may also invest in high-quality, short-term money market instruments and repurchase agreements.The Portfolio may invest in high-yield securities which are below investment-grade (“junk bonds”). The Portfolio may invest in mortgage-related securities issued by governmental entities, certain issuers identified with the U.S. government and private issuers. These may include investments in collateralized mortgage obligations and principal-only and interest-only stripped mortgage-backed securities. The Portfolio may enter into “dollar rolls,” in which the Portfolio sells mortgage-backed securities and at the same time contracts to buy back very similar securities on a future date. The Portfolio may invest in real estate securities including real estate investment trusts.The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).Where the capital markets in certain countries are either less developed or not easy to access, the Portfolio may invest in these countries by investing in closed-end investment companies that are authorized to invest in those countries, subject to the limitations of the 1940 Act.In managing the Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser) seeks to add value primarily through security selection decisions. Thus, decisions about country weightings are secondary to those about the individual securities, which make up the portfolio . The portfolio managers are primarily responsible for implementing the recommendations of the research analysts, who make their recommendations based on the security ranking system described below.Research analysts use their local expertise to identify, research, and rank companies according to their expected performance. Securities are assessed using a two-part analysis which considers: (1) expected share price returns on a medium -term forward basis (five year expected returns); and (2) longer-term business growth characteristics and qualitative factors (strategic classifications). As a part of this analysis, research analysts seek to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Portfolio invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Portfolio’ s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Portfolio for reasons other than material environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors. In order to encourage creativity, considerable autonomy is given to research analysts at the stock idea generation stage of the process.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 30% of its total assets.
Read More

IJEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IJEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -11.0% 30.2% 85.70%
1 Yr 8.2% -12.7% 29.2% 60.54%
3 Yr -16.1%* -16.8% 12.9% 99.86%
5 Yr -9.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 100.00%
10 Yr -4.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 98.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IJEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.1% -50.1% 7.2% 100.00%
2021 -9.0% -18.2% 13.6% 90.62%
2020 7.3% -7.2% 79.7% 29.20%
2019 5.5% -4.4% 9.2% 17.63%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 42.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IJEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -30.3% 30.2% 81.56%
1 Yr 8.2% -48.9% 29.2% 56.21%
3 Yr -16.1%* -16.1% 12.9% 100.00%
5 Yr -9.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 100.00%
10 Yr -2.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 96.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IJEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.1% -50.1% 7.2% 100.00%
2021 -9.0% -18.2% 13.6% 90.62%
2020 7.3% -7.2% 79.7% 29.20%
2019 5.5% -4.4% 9.2% 17.63%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 47.21%

NAV & Total Return History

IJEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IJEAX Category Low Category High IJEAX % Rank
Net Assets 351 M 717 K 102 B 54.73%
Number of Holdings 77 10 6734 66.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 135 M 340 K 19.3 B 50.45%
Weighting of Top 10 38.13% 2.8% 71.7% 35.40%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IJEAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.15% 0.90% 110.97% 52.18%
Cash 		2.84% -23.67% 20.19% 42.23%
Bonds 		0.01% -0.03% 48.23% 14.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 46.60%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 42.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 34.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IJEAX % Rank
Technology 		28.14% 0.00% 47.50% 19.15%
Financial Services 		25.95% 0.00% 48.86% 17.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.40% 0.00% 48.94% 35.58%
Consumer Defense 		8.91% 0.00% 28.13% 20.18%
Communication Services 		7.31% 0.00% 39.29% 70.25%
Healthcare 		5.05% 0.00% 93.26% 32.86%
Industrials 		4.91% 0.00% 43.53% 67.14%
Basic Materials 		3.22% 0.00% 30.03% 84.22%
Energy 		2.57% 0.00% 24.80% 73.22%
Real Estate 		0.55% 0.00% 17.15% 72.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 80.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IJEAX % Rank
Non US 		94.92% -4.71% 112.57% 61.36%
US 		2.23% -1.60% 104.72% 25.03%

IJEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IJEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.86% 0.03% 41.06% 22.07%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 94.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 72.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 57.95%

Sales Fees

IJEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IJEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IJEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 190.00% 18.92%

IJEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IJEAX Category Low Category High IJEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.48% 0.00% 12.61% 72.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IJEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IJEAX Category Low Category High IJEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.01% -1.98% 17.62% 97.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IJEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

IJEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Forey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2005

17.1

17.1%

Austin Forey, managing director, is a Portfolio Manager for JPMorgan Asset Management within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team, based in London. An employee since 1988, Austin has fulfilled his role as a GEM portfolio manager since 1994. Prior to this he worked in the U.K. team, where he was deputy head of U.K. research. Before this, Austin worked as a research analyst covering engineering, and subsequently all financial sectors. Austin obtained a B.A. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University, and earned a Ph.D. in Modern Languages from Cambridge University.

Leon Eidelman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Leon Eidelman, managing director, is a portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team based in New York. An employee since 2002, Leon is a member of the group of global emerging markets portfolio managers responsible for the fundamental, bottom-up portfolios, including the GEM Discovery and GEM Focused strategies. He is lead manager of the GEM Discovery strategy and is a portfolio manager on the GEM Focused strategy. Leon holds a B.A. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from Cornell University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Amit Mehta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Amit Mehta, executive director, is a portfolio manager responsible for Global Emerging Markets portfolios based in London. An employee since 2011, Amit previously worked at Prusik Investment Management (2009-2011) and Atlantis Investment Management (2007-2009) where he was an Asian equities Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to this he was a Global Emerging Markets Analyst at Aviva Investors (2004-2007) and an Investment Consultant at Mercer Investment Consulting (2000-2004). Amit obtained a Bsc (Hons) in Mathematics from Kings College London. He is a holder of the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

