Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Rational Inflation Growth Fund

mutual fund
IGOIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.8 -0.08 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IGOIX) Primary C (IGOCX) A (IGOAX)
IGOIX (Mutual Fund)

Rational Inflation Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.8 -0.08 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IGOIX) Primary C (IGOCX) A (IGOAX)
IGOIX (Mutual Fund)

Rational Inflation Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.8 -0.08 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IGOIX) Primary C (IGOCX) A (IGOAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Rational Inflation Growth Fund

IGOIX | Fund

$9.80

$3.91 M

0.21%

$0.02

12.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.91 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 12.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Rational Inflation Growth Fund

IGOIX | Fund

$9.80

$3.91 M

0.21%

$0.02

12.47%

IGOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rational Inflation Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rational Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 18, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Henry Hoffman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in securities that SL Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (the “Sub-Advisor”), expects to increase in value with increased U.S. inflation or with expectations of higher inflation in the future. The Fund primarily invests in the common stock of companies within sectors and/or asset classes that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a strong positive correlation to inflation, including but not limited to real estate, infrastructure, energy and commodities. The Fund may invest in the common stocks of domestic and foreign companies listed on a U.S. exchange, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to a sector or asset class when obtaining the desired exposure is not available through investment in common stocks or when investment indirectly through an ETF would otherwise be beneficial to the Fund. These ETFs may invest in derivative instruments such as futures, options and swaps.

The portfolio consists of allocations to sectors and/or asset classes, such as those listed above, that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a strong positive correlation to U.S. inflation. The selection of investments within each sector or asset class is based on a dynamic proprietary methodology that seeks to identify stocks that will appreciate when inflation, or market-derived expectations about future inflation, rise. The Fund will diversify its holding within each sector. From time to time, the Fund may also sell short ETFs invested in sectors or asset classes that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a negative correlation to inflation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Fund is not obligated to maintain exposure to all, or any particular, sectors or asset classes noted above, and may be lacking exposure to a particular sector or asset class at a time when such exposure would have been advantageous.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the“1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.

Read More

IGOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -8.3% 18.1% 89.96%
1 Yr 10.4% -13.3% 143.9% 3.80%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -34.7% 92.4% 0.96%
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -11.9% 18.1% 89.96%
1 Yr 10.4% -13.3% 143.9% 4.19%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -34.7% 92.4% 0.96%
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IGOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IGOIX Category Low Category High IGOIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.91 M 658 K 207 B 98.63%
Number of Holdings 80 2 15351 46.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 845 K 660 K 48.5 B 99.45%
Weighting of Top 10 23.18% 8.4% 105.0% 76.22%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IGOIX % Rank
Stocks 		75.45% 0.00% 99.40% 2.18%
Cash 		13.02% -16.75% 81.51% 6.14%
Other 		11.01% -2.51% 25.19% 3.82%
Bonds 		0.53% 0.00% 116.75% 98.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 78.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 91.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGOIX % Rank
Basic Materials 		33.35% 0.00% 33.35% 0.27%
Energy 		20.91% 0.00% 85.65% 3.56%
Financial Services 		17.96% 0.00% 38.77% 12.45%
Industrials 		11.36% 0.00% 24.37% 30.78%
Real Estate 		7.28% 0.00% 65.01% 15.46%
Communication Services 		2.75% 0.00% 23.67% 94.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.64% 0.00% 19.36% 95.35%
Technology 		2.41% 0.00% 44.21% 97.67%
Consumer Defense 		1.33% 0.00% 19.93% 96.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 94.25%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 29.35% 97.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGOIX % Rank
US 		61.18% -1.65% 98.67% 11.05%
Non US 		14.27% 0.00% 37.06% 40.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGOIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.12% 0.14% 100.00% 1.50%
Government 		3.72% 0.00% 97.26% 91.54%
Corporate 		0.16% 0.00% 98.21% 95.09%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 56.89%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 91.13%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 75.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGOIX % Rank
US 		0.52% 0.00% 62.18% 98.50%
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 84.73% 92.50%

IGOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IGOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 12.47% 0.01% 17.63% 0.84%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.83% 98.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

IGOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IGOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IGOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 343.00% 0.29%

IGOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IGOIX Category Low Category High IGOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 8.35% 63.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IGOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IGOIX Category Low Category High IGOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.83% -2.34% 19.41% 0.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IGOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IGOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Henry Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Henry joined SL Advisors in January of 2010 as an Equity Research Analyst. Prior to joining SL Advisors, Henry worked as a buy-side equity analyst for PNC Capital Advisors. While at PNC, Henry conducted fundamental equity research across a variety of sectors focused on their proprietary Large Cap Value and Large Cap Growth & Income strategies. Henry graduated from Duke University in 2006 with a B.S in Economics and Minor in Chemistry.

Simon Lack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Simon Lack is the founder and Managing Partner of SL Advisors since the firm’s inception in 2009. Prior to founding SL Advisors, Mr. Lack was employed by JPMorgan for 23 years. His most recent position with JPMorgan was as a Managing Director of North American Fixed Income Derivatives and Forward FX trading, Global Trading Division. He was also a member of JPMorgan’s Capital Markets Investment Program investment committee overseeing hedge fund investments and founded the JPMorgan Incubator Funds (two private equity vehicles that took economic stakes in emerging hedge fund managers). Mr. Lack is the Chairman of the Investment Committee for Wardlaw-Hartridge School in Edison, NJ, and Chairman of the Memorial Endowment Trust Investment Committee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Westfield, NJ. Mr. Lack is a CFA Charterholder and Vice-Chair of the New York Society of Security Analysts’ Market Integrity Committee, and makes regular appearances on cable TV business shows discussing hedge funds and investing.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×