Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.91 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 12.72%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in securities that SL Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (the “Sub-Advisor”), expects to increase in value with increased U.S. inflation or with expectations of higher inflation in the future. The Fund primarily invests in the common stock of companies within sectors and/or asset classes that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a strong positive correlation to inflation, including but not limited to real estate, infrastructure, energy and commodities. The Fund may invest in the common stocks of domestic and foreign companies listed on a U.S. exchange, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to a sector or asset class when obtaining the desired exposure is not available through investment in common stocks or when investment indirectly through an ETF would otherwise be beneficial to the Fund. These ETFs may invest in derivative instruments such as futures, options and swaps.
The portfolio consists of allocations to sectors and/or asset classes, such as those listed above, that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a strong positive correlation to U.S. inflation. The selection of investments within each sector or asset class is based on a dynamic proprietary methodology that seeks to identify stocks that will appreciate when inflation, or market-derived expectations about future inflation, rise. The Fund will diversify its holding within each sector. From time to time, the Fund may also sell short ETFs invested in sectors or asset classes that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a negative correlation to inflation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Fund is not obligated to maintain exposure to all, or any particular, sectors or asset classes noted above, and may be lacking exposure to a particular sector or asset class at a time when such exposure would have been advantageous.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the“1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|IGOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|90.37%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|3.93%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IGOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|1.10%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|IGOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|90.37%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|4.33%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IGOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|1.10%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|IGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.91 M
|658 K
|207 B
|98.77%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|2
|15351
|46.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|845 K
|660 K
|48.5 B
|99.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.18%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|76.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGOAX % Rank
|Stocks
|75.45%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|2.32%
|Cash
|13.02%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|6.28%
|Other
|11.01%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|3.96%
|Bonds
|0.53%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|98.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|79.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|91.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGOAX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|33.35%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|0.41%
|Energy
|20.91%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|3.69%
|Financial Services
|17.96%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|12.59%
|Industrials
|11.36%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|30.92%
|Real Estate
|7.28%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|15.60%
|Communication Services
|2.75%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|94.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.64%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|95.49%
|Technology
|2.41%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|97.81%
|Consumer Defense
|1.33%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|96.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|94.39%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|97.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGOAX % Rank
|US
|61.18%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|11.19%
|Non US
|14.27%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|40.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGOAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|96.12%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|1.64%
|Government
|3.72%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|91.68%
|Corporate
|0.16%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|95.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|57.03%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|91.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|75.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IGOAX % Rank
|US
|0.52%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|98.64%
|Non US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|92.63%
|IGOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|12.72%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|0.70%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|98.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|IGOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|13.93%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IGOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IGOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|0.44%
|IGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|65.05%
|IGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|IGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IGOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|13.23%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|0.42%
|IGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2021
0.78
0.8%
Simon Lack is the founder and Managing Partner of SL Advisors since the firm’s inception in 2009. Prior to founding SL Advisors, Mr. Lack was employed by JPMorgan for 23 years. His most recent position with JPMorgan was as a Managing Director of North American Fixed Income Derivatives and Forward FX trading, Global Trading Division. He was also a member of JPMorgan’s Capital Markets Investment Program investment committee overseeing hedge fund investments and founded the JPMorgan Incubator Funds (two private equity vehicles that took economic stakes in emerging hedge fund managers). Mr. Lack is the Chairman of the Investment Committee for Wardlaw-Hartridge School in Edison, NJ, and Chairman of the Memorial Endowment Trust Investment Committee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Westfield, NJ. Mr. Lack is a CFA Charterholder and Vice-Chair of the New York Society of Security Analysts’ Market Integrity Committee, and makes regular appearances on cable TV business shows discussing hedge funds and investing.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2021
0.78
0.8%
Henry joined SL Advisors in January of 2010 as an Equity Research Analyst. Prior to joining SL Advisors, Henry worked as a buy-side equity analyst for PNC Capital Advisors. While at PNC, Henry conducted fundamental equity research across a variety of sectors focused on their proprietary Large Cap Value and Large Cap Growth & Income strategies. Henry graduated from Duke University in 2006 with a B.S in Economics and Minor in Chemistry.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
