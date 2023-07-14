The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in securities that SL Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (the “Sub-Advisor”), expects to increase in value with increased U.S. inflation or with expectations of higher inflation in the future. The Fund primarily invests in the common stock of companies within sectors and/or asset classes that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a strong positive correlation to inflation, including but not limited to real estate, infrastructure, energy and commodities. The Fund may invest in the common stocks of domestic and foreign companies listed on a U.S. exchange, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to a sector or asset class when obtaining the desired exposure is not available through investment in common stocks or when investment indirectly through an ETF would otherwise be beneficial to the Fund. These ETFs may invest in derivative instruments such as futures, options and swaps.

The portfolio consists of allocations to sectors and/or asset classes, such as those listed above, that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a strong positive correlation to U.S. inflation. The selection of investments within each sector or asset class is based on a dynamic proprietary methodology that seeks to identify stocks that will appreciate when inflation, or market-derived expectations about future inflation, rise. The Fund will diversify its holding within each sector. From time to time, the Fund may also sell short ETFs invested in sectors or asset classes that the Sub-Advisor believes to have a negative correlation to inflation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Fund is not obligated to maintain exposure to all, or any particular, sectors or asset classes noted above, and may be lacking exposure to a particular sector or asset class at a time when such exposure would have been advantageous.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the“1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.