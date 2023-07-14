Home
Invesco EQV International Equity Fund

mutual fund
IGFRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.28 -0.07 -0.3%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (AIIEX) Primary C (AIECX) Retirement (AIEVX) Retirement (AIERX) Inst (AIIYX) Retirement (IGFRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco EQV International Equity Fund

IGFRX | Fund

$23.28

$2.33 B

0.30%

$0.07

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

Net Assets

$2.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco EQV International Equity Fund

IGFRX | Fund

$23.28

$2.33 B

0.30%

$0.07

0.91%

IGFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco EQV International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clas Olsson

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities (includingdepositary receipts) of foreign issuers. The principal types of equity securities in which the Fund invests are common and preferred stock. The Fund’s common stock investments also include China A-shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange).Under normal circumstances, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries outside of the U.S. The Fund may also invest up to 1.25 times the amount of the exposure to emerging markets countries in the MSCI ACWI exUSA®Index. Emerging market countries are those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.The Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth.The Fund invests primarily in the securities of large-capitalization issuers and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of mid-capitalization issuers.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts and futures contracts.The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; although the Fund has not historically used these instruments.The Fund can use futures contracts to gain exposure to the broad market in connection with managing cash balances or to hedge against downside risk.The portfolio managers’ strategy primarily focuses on identifying issuers that they believe have a strong “EQV” profile. The portfolio managers’ EQV investment approach focuses on Earnings, demonstrated by sustainable earnings growth; Quality, demonstrated by efficient capital allocation; and Valuation, demonstrated by attractive prices.The portfolio managers employ a disciplined investment strategy that emphasizes fundamental research. The fundamental research primarily focuses on identifying quality growth companies and is supported by quantitative analysis, portfolio construction and risk management. Investments for the portfolio are selected bottom-up on a security-by-security basis. The focus is on the strengths of individual issuers, rather than sector or country trends.As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers also consider environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understand an issuer’s fundamentals, and assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and the Fund’s portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers may change over time and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment.The Fund’s portfolio managers may consider selling a security for several reasons, including when (1) its price changes such that they believe it has become too expensive, (2) the original investment thesis for the company is no longer valid, or (3) a more compelling investment opportunity is identified.
Read More

IGFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -15.6% 24.4% 44.72%
1 Yr 8.0% -15.2% 26.9% 88.76%
3 Yr -9.7%* -27.4% 9.5% 96.79%
5 Yr -7.9%* -10.0% 35.2% 97.44%
10 Yr -2.8%* -3.8% 9.4% 98.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -49.5% -11.5% 53.83%
2021 -8.3% -11.8% 9.8% 94.70%
2020 0.2% -1.7% 22.8% 96.69%
2019 3.7% -1.0% 9.7% 97.21%
2018 -5.1% -7.5% 11.0% 81.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -35.3% 24.4% 44.50%
1 Yr 8.0% -46.8% 26.9% 85.32%
3 Yr -9.7%* -27.4% 13.1% 97.03%
5 Yr -7.9%* -10.0% 35.2% 97.42%
10 Yr -1.7%* -3.1% 9.9% 98.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -49.5% -11.5% 53.83%
2021 -8.3% -11.8% 9.8% 94.70%
2020 0.2% -1.7% 22.8% 96.69%
2019 3.7% -1.0% 9.7% 97.21%
2018 -5.1% -7.5% 11.0% 84.21%

NAV & Total Return History

IGFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IGFRX Category Low Category High IGFRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.33 B 167 K 150 B 36.01%
Number of Holdings 80 5 516 40.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 593 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 36.18%
Weighting of Top 10 25.45% 10.3% 99.1% 68.66%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IGFRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.11% 88.72% 101.51% 33.18%
Cash 		1.90% -1.51% 11.28% 64.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 40.78%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 50.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 33.64%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 35.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGFRX % Rank
Industrials 		17.29% 0.68% 31.28% 34.79%
Financial Services 		17.07% 0.00% 38.62% 30.18%
Technology 		16.55% 1.51% 38.21% 60.37%
Consumer Defense 		16.21% 0.00% 28.66% 10.83%
Healthcare 		11.39% 1.36% 29.58% 77.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.84% 0.00% 46.28% 57.14%
Basic Materials 		7.25% 0.00% 23.15% 42.17%
Communication Services 		1.80% 0.00% 41.13% 81.80%
Energy 		1.61% 0.00% 24.97% 45.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 65.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 67.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IGFRX % Rank
Non US 		93.09% 70.50% 101.51% 33.64%
US 		5.02% 0.00% 25.68% 50.23%

IGFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 37.19% 67.06%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.00% 1.50% 81.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

IGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

IGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 56.09%

IGFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IGFRX Category Low Category High IGFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 6.96% 55.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IGFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IGFRX Category Low Category High IGFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -1.69% 3.16% 32.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IGFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IGFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clas Olsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 1997

25.18

25.2%

Clas Olsson is CIO of Invesco’s International Growth Investment Management Unit and a senior portfolio manager with Invesco. Mr. Olsson joined Invesco in 1994 as an investment officer and international portfolio analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 1997. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a regional manager of Atlas Resor and a communications officer in the Royal Swedish Navy. A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Mr. Olsson became a commissioned naval officer at the Royal Swedish Naval Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Texas-Austin.

Mark Jason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2011

10.76

10.8%

Mr. Jason Began his investment career in 1998 and joined Invesco in 2001 as a senior equities analyst on the Asia Pacific/Latin America team. He assumed his current resonsibilities as portfolio manager in 2008. Beginning in 1998 prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Jason was assistant vice president at Merrill Lynch in Santiago, Chile, where he worked as a sell-side research analyst on their Latin American team. Mr. Jason earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Bachelor of Scinece degree in real estate from California State University at Northridge. He is a CFA charterholder.

Brently Bates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Brent Bates is a portfolio manager for the Invesco advisers, Inc. He was a senior analyst with the international Growth team from 2005 until he was promoted to portfolio manager in 2011. Mr. Bates joined invesco in 1996 as a mutual fund accountant. In 1998, he became an analyst on the Quantitative Analysis team. From 2002 to 2005, he served as an analyst for the Large/Multi-Cap Growth team, responsible for the energy, industrials and technology sectores. Mr. Bates earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA charter holder and CPA.

Richard Nield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Mr. Nield entered the ﬁnancial industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2000. Previously, he served as a senior analyst with Ontario Teacher’s Pension and with OMERS. He also spent three years as an associate investment advisor in retail sales for Canadian broker RBC Dominion Securities. He assumed his current duties in 2003. Mr. Nield earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in ﬁnance and international businessfrom McGill University in Montreal. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

