Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
7.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
Net Assets
$2.33 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.5%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AIIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-15.6%
|25.6%
|48.62%
|1 Yr
|7.5%
|-15.2%
|27.0%
|90.14%
|3 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-27.6%
|9.3%
|97.28%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|98.29%
|10 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-3.7%
|9.5%
|99.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|57.08%
|2021
|-8.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|95.18%
|2020
|0.1%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|97.20%
|2019
|3.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|97.77%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|80.99%
|Period
|AIIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-35.3%
|25.6%
|48.39%
|1 Yr
|7.5%
|-46.8%
|27.0%
|86.70%
|3 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-27.6%
|13.1%
|97.52%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|98.28%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-3.0%
|9.9%
|99.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|57.08%
|2021
|-8.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|95.18%
|2020
|0.1%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|97.20%
|2019
|3.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|97.77%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|83.92%
|AIIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.33 B
|167 K
|150 B
|36.24%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|5
|516
|41.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|593 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|36.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.45%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|68.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.11%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|33.41%
|Cash
|1.90%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|64.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|45.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|52.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|39.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|40.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIIEX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.29%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|35.02%
|Financial Services
|17.07%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|30.41%
|Technology
|16.55%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|60.60%
|Consumer Defense
|16.21%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|11.06%
|Healthcare
|11.39%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|78.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.84%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|57.37%
|Basic Materials
|7.25%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|42.40%
|Communication Services
|1.80%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|82.03%
|Energy
|1.61%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|46.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|66.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|68.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIIEX % Rank
|Non US
|93.09%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|33.87%
|US
|5.02%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|50.46%
|AIIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|33.41%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|81.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.34%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|AIIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|57.41%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AIIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|330.00%
|57.04%
|AIIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.95%
|57.01%
|AIIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AIIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|55.45%
|AIIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.599
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1998
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 1997
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1996
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1993
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 1992
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 1997
25.18
25.2%
Clas Olsson is CIO of Invesco’s International Growth Investment Management Unit and a senior portfolio manager with Invesco. Mr. Olsson joined Invesco in 1994 as an investment officer and international portfolio analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 1997. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a regional manager of Atlas Resor and a communications officer in the Royal Swedish Navy. A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Mr. Olsson became a commissioned naval officer at the Royal Swedish Naval Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Texas-Austin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2011
10.76
10.8%
Mr. Jason Began his investment career in 1998 and joined Invesco in 2001 as a senior equities analyst on the Asia Pacific/Latin America team. He assumed his current resonsibilities as portfolio manager in 2008. Beginning in 1998 prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Jason was assistant vice president at Merrill Lynch in Santiago, Chile, where he worked as a sell-side research analyst on their Latin American team. Mr. Jason earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Bachelor of Scinece degree in real estate from California State University at Northridge. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Mr. Nield entered the ﬁnancial industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2000. Previously, he served as a senior analyst with Ontario Teacher’s Pension and with OMERS. He also spent three years as an associate investment advisor in retail sales for Canadian broker RBC Dominion Securities. He assumed his current duties in 2003. Mr. Nield earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in ﬁnance and international businessfrom McGill University in Montreal. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Brent Bates is a portfolio manager for the Invesco advisers, Inc. He was a senior analyst with the international Growth team from 2005 until he was promoted to portfolio manager in 2011. Mr. Bates joined invesco in 1996 as a mutual fund accountant. In 1998, he became an analyst on the Quantitative Analysis team. From 2002 to 2005, he served as an analyst for the Large/Multi-Cap Growth team, responsible for the energy, industrials and technology sectores. Mr. Bates earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA charter holder and CPA.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
