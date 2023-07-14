The Fund invests , under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities (including depositary receipts) of foreign issuers. The principal types of equity securities in which the Fund invests are common and preferred stock. The Fund’s common stock investments also include China A-shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries outside of the U.S. The Fund may also invest up to 1.25 times the amount of the exposure to emerging markets countries in the MSCI ACWI ex USA ® Index. Emerging market countries are those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of large-capitalization issuers and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of mid-capitalization issuers. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts and futures contracts. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; although the Fund has not historically used these instruments. The Fund can use futures contracts to gain exposure to the broad market in connection with managing cash balances or to hedge against downside risk. The portfolio managers’ strategy primarily focuses on identifying issuers that they believe have a strong “EQV” profile. The portfolio managers’ EQV investment approach focuses on Earnings, demonstrated by sustainable earnings growth; Quality, demonstrated by efficient capital allocation; and Valuation, demonstrated by attractive prices. The portfolio managers employ a disciplined investment strategy that emphasizes fundamental research. The fundamental research primarily focuses on identifying quality growth companies and is supported by quantitative analysis, portfolio construction and risk management. Investments for the portfolio are selected bottom-up on a security-by-security basis. The focus is on the strengths of individual issuers, rather than sector or country trends. As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers also consider environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understand an issuer’s fundamentals, and assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and the Fund’s portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers may change over time and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment. The Fund’s portfolio managers may consider selling a security for several reasons, including when (1) its price changes such that they believe it has become too expensive, (2) the original investment thesis for the company is no longer valid, or (3) a more compelling investment opportunity is identified.