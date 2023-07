Mike is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also Chief Risk Officer. Mike is responsible for integrating risk management into the investment process. Prior to joining Epoch in 2005, he was a director and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Columbia Management Group, Inc. Before that, Mike was at Credit Suisse Asset Management Group (“CSAM”), where he was a portfolio manager in the Structured Equity group. Before joining CSAM, he was a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at Chancellor/LGT Asset Management.