Trending ETFs

MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund

mutual fund
ICEUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.0 -0.05 -0.13%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ICEUX) Primary Retirement (ICEYX) Retirement (ICETX) Retirement (ICEZX) A (ICEVX) C (ICEWX) Inv (ICELX) Other (ICERX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund

ICEUX | Fund

$40.00

$240 M

1.09%

$0.44

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

25.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$240 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICEUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    5754266
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Welhoelter

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio consisting mostly of foreign equity securities, which may include companies in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign equity securities. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Equity securities include common stock, depository receipts, and securities convertible into common stock, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund will normally invest in companies in at least three countries outside of the United States. Although the Fund is not subject to any additional geographic requirement, the Fund expects that the majority of its investments will be in the developed markets of Canada, Western Europe, Asia and Australasia. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies in each of the United Kingdom and Japan. In order to gain additional exposure to international markets, the Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), whose underlying securities are issued by international companies.

Investment Process: Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., the Fund's Subadvisor, invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have management teams that the Subadvisor believes allocate free cash flow effectively to create shareholder value.

Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.

The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis. The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees the investment thesis failing to materialize.

Read More

ICEUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% 2.1% 19.2% 0.71%
1 Yr 25.6% -20.6% 27.8% 1.84%
3 Yr 4.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 40.60%
5 Yr 2.5%* -9.9% 60.9% 21.00%
10 Yr 2.1%* -6.0% 9.9% 40.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -43.6% 71.3% 40.12%
2021 1.9% -15.4% 9.4% 58.73%
2020 2.3% -10.4% 121.9% 58.30%
2019 4.7% -0.5% 8.5% 44.84%
2018 -3.2% -13.0% -0.7% 18.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -16.4% 19.2% 0.71%
1 Yr 25.6% -27.2% 27.8% 1.84%
3 Yr 4.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 39.30%
5 Yr 2.9%* -9.9% 60.9% 20.47%
10 Yr 3.4%* -2.6% 10.2% 32.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -43.6% 71.3% 40.12%
2021 1.9% -15.4% 9.4% 58.73%
2020 2.3% -10.4% 121.9% 58.30%
2019 4.7% -0.5% 8.5% 44.84%
2018 -2.9% -13.0% -0.7% 13.81%

NAV & Total Return History

ICEUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICEUX Category Low Category High ICEUX % Rank
Net Assets 240 M 1.02 M 369 B 71.39%
Number of Holdings 38 1 10801 89.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 99.2 M 0 34.5 B 62.05%
Weighting of Top 10 41.32% 1.9% 101.9% 11.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TotalEnergies SE 5.09%
  5. Sony Group Corp 5.06%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICEUX % Rank
Stocks 		97.31% 0.00% 122.60% 63.53%
Cash 		2.69% -65.15% 100.00% 31.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 30.81%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 54.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 24.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 32.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICEUX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		16.37% 0.00% 36.36% 5.97%
Financial Services 		16.35% 0.00% 47.75% 66.52%
Technology 		15.62% 0.00% 36.32% 12.23%
Healthcare 		11.71% 0.00% 21.01% 48.62%
Consumer Defense 		11.09% 0.00% 32.29% 22.27%
Communication Services 		10.11% 0.00% 21.69% 8.88%
Industrials 		9.38% 5.17% 99.49% 93.16%
Energy 		5.23% 0.00% 16.89% 41.78%
Basic Materials 		4.13% 0.00% 23.86% 86.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 88.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 80.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICEUX % Rank
Non US 		95.20% 0.00% 124.02% 55.49%
US 		2.11% -7.71% 68.98% 44.22%

ICEUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.02% 26.51% 52.49%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.60% 78.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

ICEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 2.00% 247.00% 60.10%

ICEUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICEUX Category Low Category High ICEUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 13.15% 36.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICEUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICEUX Category Low Category High ICEUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -0.93% 6.38% 74.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICEUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICEUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Welhoelter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2017

5.39

5.4%

Mike is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also Chief Risk Officer. Mike is responsible for integrating risk management into the investment process. Prior to joining Epoch in 2005, he was a director and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Columbia Management Group, Inc. Before that, Mike was at Credit Suisse Asset Management Group (“CSAM”), where he was a portfolio manager in the Structured Equity group. Before joining CSAM, he was a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at Chancellor/LGT Asset Management.

William Booth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2017

5.39

5.4%

Bill is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also a portfolio manager for global and non-U.S. equity strategies. Bill joined Epoch in 2009 from PioneerPath Capital, a long/short equity hedge fund where he was a consumer and retail analyst. Prior to PioneerPath, he was a senior analyst at Level Global focused on the consumer and industrial sectors.

Glen Petraglia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Glen is a portfolio manager and senior equity research analyst. Prior to joining Epoch in 2014, Glen was a generalist portfolio manager and an analyst at Standard Life Investments in Boston, where he focused on consumer staples, restaurants and regional banks. Before Standard Life, he held positions at Citigroup and Nabisco. Glen received his BS from Providence College and an MBA from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

