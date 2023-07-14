The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio consisting mostly of foreign equity securities, which may include companies in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign equity securities. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Equity securities include common stock, depository receipts, and securities convertible into common stock, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund will normally invest in companies in at least three countries outside of the United States. Although the Fund is not subject to any additional geographic requirement, the Fund expects that the majority of its investments will be in the developed markets of Canada, Western Europe, Asia and Australasia. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies in each of the United Kingdom and Japan. In order to gain additional exposure to international markets, the Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), whose underlying securities are issued by international companies.

Investment Process: Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., the Fund's Subadvisor, invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have management teams that the Subadvisor believes allocate free cash flow effectively to create shareholder value.

Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.

The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis. The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees the investment thesis failing to materialize.