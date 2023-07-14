Under normal conditions, the Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks.

The Fund utilizes a fundamental approach to choosing securities: the research staff of Emerald conducts company-specific research analysis to identify companies whose earnings growth rate exceeds that of their peer group. Companies with perceived leadership positions and competitive advantages in niche markets that do not receive significant coverage from other institutional investors are favored.

The Fund can invest in companies from a wide range of industries and of various sizes. This includes smaller companies, which are defined by the Adviser as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 2000 Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 2000 Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240.1 million and $6.4 billion. Although the Fund may invest in a wide range of sectors and industries, recently the Fund has invested significantly in issuers in the healthcare sector and in real estate investment trusts (“REITS”).

The Fund generally sells investments when the Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.